Sunday
GREAT AMERICAN READ FILM SERIES is at 7 p.m. This 1979 film transplants Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness to the Vietnam War. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Monday
STORYTIME YOGA is at 10:30 a.m. at Undine Park (note the new location for summer). Young children can tell a story through yoga. The location will change to ACPL’s Large Meeting Room during bad weather and will be announced on the ACPL Facebook page. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Tuesday
DROP-IN TECH HELP is from 10-11 a.m. The public can stop by for help and troubleshooting for computers, tablets or smartphones. Email Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
BOOK BABIES is at 10:15 a.m. Attendees ages birth-2 and their caregivers meet outside on the patio for stories, songs and rhymes. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
STRESS RELIEF CLINIC is from noon-1 p.m. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association. Everyone is welcome. Call Sara Bursac at 460-2771 for more information.
Summer Reading Event is from 2-5 p.m. It’s Harry Potter’s birthday! Come celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday and the beloved series through an interactive movie event. This event is for all ages. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 p.m. This program is for teens, planned by teens. Snacks and drinks are provided. This week, the group will be celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday (see above event). Go to www.acplteenpad.weebly.com/events.html or email Liz Palmer at epalmer@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
THE GAME BAZAAR is from 7-10 p.m. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
After Hours Book Club is at 7:15 p.m. at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery This month, the group is discussing “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll. This novel was chosen as one of America’s best-loved novels for the Great American Read.
Wednesday
Library & Lunch at Linford is at noon at Linford Elementary School. Join us ACPL for a free lunch and library fun at Linford. Lunch is open to all children 18 and younger. No enrollment is necessary. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
GENEALOGY HELP is from 1-4 p.m. The public can join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching family history and learn ways to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
READ TO A DOG is from 2-3 p.m. Participants can sign up at the info desk or over the phone to read to Penny, Radar or Hunter for 15 minutes. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Thursday
No events are planned.
Friday
ZERO ZONE YOGA is from 9-10 a.m. Join the library for a free weekly class. Attendees are asked to bring their own yoga mat or a large towel and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. No registration is required.
Civic Responsibility for Millennials is from 4-6 p.m. This program involves educating people of the community, especially young adults, about Wyoming government and the importance of being involved. Email Sarah Holles at sholles2018@gmail.com for more information.
Saturday
Preschool Playtime is from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Join ACPL the first Saturday of each month for an opportunity for children (and their grownups) to play and socialize. This is a drop-in event. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
COMPUTERS 101 is from 10-11 a.m. This series of classes for beginners covers the basics of using several programs. Space is limited, so call 721-2580 or come to the front desk to sign up.
SIT AND KNIT! is at 1:30-3:30 p.m. All ages and levels of expertise are welcome to bring thier projects, enjoy some refreshments and meet fellow knitters. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
