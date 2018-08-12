Today
Great American Red Film Series is at 7 p.m. This week features a screening of a film based on a beloved John Steinbeck novel. Refreshments and snacks will be served. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Monday
No events are planned.
Tuesday
DROP-IN TECH HELP is from 10-11 a.m. The public can stop by for help and troubleshooting for computers, tablets or smartphones. Email Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
STRESS RELIEF CLINIC is from noon-1 p.m. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association. Everyone is welcome. Call Sara Bursac at 460-2771 for more information.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 p.m. This program is for teens, planned by teens. Snacks and drinks are provided. This week, the group will be building paper rockets. Go to www.acplteenpad.weebly.com/events.html or email Liz Palmer at epalmer@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
THE GAME BAZAAR is from 7-10 p.m. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Wednesday
GENEALOGY HELP is from 1-4 p.m. The public can join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching family history and learn ways to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
ACPL Board of Directors meeting is at 6:30 p.m. The ACPL Board of Directors meets the third Wednesday of every month. Members of the public are welcome to attend. Email Ruth Troyanek at rtroyanek@albanycountylibrary.org for moreinformation.
Thursday
No events are planned.
Friday
ZERO ZONE YOGA is from 9-10 a.m. Join the library for a free weekly class. Attendees are asked to bring their own yoga mat or a large towel and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. No registration is required.
Saturday
SIT AND KNIT! is at 1:30-3:30 p.m. All ages and levels of expertise are welcome to bring thier projects, enjoy some refreshments and meet fellow knitters. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.