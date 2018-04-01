Sunday
SUNDRIES OF THE WORLD FILM SERIES is at 7 p.m. This film from Germany is the breath-taking story of a man who nearly would have changed the world. When, at the height of his power, Hitler swayed millions of people, one radical stood up and said no. That man was Georg Elser. He was disparaged as an assassin, and is one of the greatest, most remembered resistance fighters. This film follows his plot to assassinate Hitler in 1939. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Monday
STORY TIME YOGA is from 10:30-11 a.m. This program is for ages 2-6 and their families. Email Monica Owens at mowens@ albanycountylibrary.org for moreinformation..
Tuesday
BOOK BABIES is at 10:15 a.m. This program includes stories and songs for babies (up to age 2) and their caregivers and siblings. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
STRESS RELIEF CLINIC is from noon-1 p.m. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association Email Sara Bursac at 460-2771 for more information.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 p.m. This program is for teens ages 13-18. Go to www.acplteenpad.weebly.com for event details. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org. for more information.
THE GAME BAZAAR is from 7-10 p.m. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Wednesday
FAMILY STORYTIME is at 10 a.m. This storytime is for preschool-aged children. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
FREE TAX PREPARATION is from 4-8 p.m. The public can get taxes filed for free by trained tax preparers. Household income must be $60,000 or less. This is first-come, first-served. Returns are private and confidential and most can be e-filed for a quick refund. The program can complete out-of-state, past year and amended returns. The public should bring W-2 forms, social security numbers/dates of birth for all household members, other relevant tax forms and, if possible, a copy of their 2016 tax return. Contact Paul Heimer at pheimer@ unitedwayalbanycounty.org or 745-8643 for more information.
ACPL BOARD MEETING is at 5 p.m. This is a special session of the ACPL Board to discuss the upcoming fiscal year’s budget. The meeting will be held in the library basement. Email Ruth Troyanek at rtroyanek@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
QUINTESSENTIAL SEQUENTIAL GRAPHIC NOVEL BOOK CLUB is 7 p.m. at at Lovejoys Bar and Grill, 101 Grand Ave. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Thursday
FAMILY STORYTIME is at 10 a.m. This storytime is for preschool-aged children. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
BOOK BABIES is at 11:15 a.m. This program includes stories and songs for babies (up to age 2) and their caregivers and siblings. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS MEETING is at 7 p.m. Participants can learn about emergency management in Albany County. Aimee Binning, Homeland Security and Emergency Management, is the speaker. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Friday
ZERO ZONE YOGA is at 9 a.m. Join this group for a free yoga class. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
ANIME FILM SERIES is at 6 p.m. Join the library every Friday through May 18 for this film series presented by the Laramie High School Anime Club. This week the club will be showing “Paprika.” Email Bailey Murray at bmurray@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Saturday
PRESCHOOL PLAYTIME is from 10 a.m.-noon. Join the library the first Saturday of each month for an opportunity for children (and their grown-ups) to play and socialize. This is a drop-in event. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
FREE TAX PREPARATION is from 4-8 p.m. The public can get taxes filed for free by trained tax preparers. Household income must be $60,000 or less. This is first-come, first-served. Returns are private and confidential and most can be e-filed for a quick refund. The program can complete out-of-state, past year and amended returns. The public should bring W-2 forms, social security numbers/dates of birth for all household members, other relevant tax forms and, if possible, a copy of their 2016 tax return. Contact Paul Heimer at pheimer@ unitedwayalbanycounty.org or 745-8643 for more information.
