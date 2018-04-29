There will be no Book Babies, Family Storytimes or Lego Club during the month of May.
Coming this summer: All Aboard! Summer Reading Program honoring Laramie’s 150th Anniversary” is June 1-July 31. The celebration includes reading, events, prizes and more. Go to www.albanycountylibrary.org, check out this calendar every week or visit ACPL for more information.
Today
Sundries of the World Film Series is at 7 p.m. In this film from Korea, a film director happens to arrive in town a day early. With time to kill before his lecture the next day, he stops by a restored, old palace and meets a fledgling artist. She’s never seen any of his films but knows he’s famous. They talk, and together, they go to her workshop to look at her paintings, and have Sushi and Soju. More conversation follows, and drinks, then an awkward get-together with friends where all sorts of secrets are revealed. All the while, they might or might not be falling for each other. But that’s not the end. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Monday
Storytime Yoga is from 10:30-11 a.m. Attendees ages 2-6 and their families tell a story through yoga poses. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Tuesday
Stress Relief Clinic is from noon-1 p.m. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association. Ear acupuncture treatment helps relieve stress, reduce cravings for drugs and alcohol and is in general an excellent tool for people in recovery. It is also helpful for balancing mental health and in the aftermath of a traumatic experience. Everyone is welcome. Call Sara Bursac at 460-2771.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 pm. This program is for teens ages 13-18. Go to www.acplteenpad.weebly.com for event details. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more informaion.
The Game Bazaar is from 7-10 p.m. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Wednesday
Genealogy Help is from 2-4 p.m. Participants can join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching their family histories and learn ways to find a way to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Quintessential Sequential: A Graphic Novel Book Club is at 7 p.m. at Lovejoys Bar & Grill, 101 Grand Ave. This month, the group will be discussing “From Hell” by Alan Moore. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Thursday
Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investment Public Hearing is from 5:30-8 p.m. The Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investment will host this public hearing for the proposed disposal of State Land Trust. This hearing is to solicit public comment on proposed disposal. Email Jessica Murkin at kessica.murkin@wyo.gov for more information.
Friday
Anime Film Series is at 6 p.m. Attendees can stop by ACPL every Friday through May 18 for this film series presented by the Laramie High School Anime Club. This week, the club will be showing “Barefoot Gen.” Email Bailey Murray at bmurray@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Saturday
Preschool Play Time is from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Participants can join ACPL the first Saturday of each month for an opportunity for children (and their grownups) to play and socialize. This is a drop-in event, so attendees can come when they can. Email Monica Owens mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Sit and Knit! is from 1:30-3:30 p.m. All ages and levels of expertise are welcome to bring a project, enjoy some refreshments and meet fellow knitters. Email Cassandra Hunger at chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
