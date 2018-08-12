Norm and Mary Johnson and children and grandchildren are hosting an open house for Norm and Mary’s 65th wedding anniversary at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot. Norm and Mary have lived in Laramie since 1970. Norm managed Laramie Lumber for 28 years.

