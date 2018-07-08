Hometown news

Showcase Showdown a big success
The University of Wyoming College of Business Building welcomed more than 320 4-H participants from June 26-28, according to a news release.
Filmmaking was just one of the many workshops, which ranged from beekeeping to fabric dying. Two outdoor trips were also taken to LaPrele Park and Curt Gowdy State Park for fishing and hiking. A majority of the participants also participated in basketball, volleyball, dodge ball and swimming at Half Acre Gym.
Albany County receives award
Albany County is the recipient of Wyoming’s 2017 Neal D. Madson Excellence in Juvenile Justice Award. The award is presented in partnership by Gov. Matt Mead’s State Advisory Council on Juvenile Justice and by Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, according to a news release. Given each year, the award recognizes one county for its outstanding work with juvenile offenders. The award is named in honor of Neal Madson, a long-time juvenile justice professional from Sheridan and member of the State Advisory Council on Juvenile Justice who died in 2016.
Representatives from the council and Volunteers of America Northern Rockies will present a plaque to county officials at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Albany County Commission Room at the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. Sheriff David O’Malley, Chief Dale Stalder and Peggy Trent will accept the award on behalf of the county.
Since 2014, Albany County reduced the use of secure detention for juvenile offenders by 34 percent. To accomplish this, the county continued to streamline its services and increase inter-agency cooperation, the release states.
