LCCC-ACC chairman retires
Laramie County Community College-Albany County Campus hosted an appreciation for retiring Chairman of the Advisory Council Herb Manig on Sept. 6. Manig had been instrumental in advising the direction at the ACC and hangs up his hat after many years of dedicated service, according to a news release. LCCC-ACC wishes him the utmost happiness and congratulations.
Incoming leadership for the ACC Advisory Council includes Chairman Gary Negich, Vice Chairman Tyler Valentine and Secretary Melissa Feldbush. LCCC-ACC looks forward to working with them to further the ACC’s growth in the community and to explore new avenues for the college, the release states.
Local teen named Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming
Hazel Homer-Wambeam, of Laramie, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming on Aug. 4 and awarded $3,550 in cash scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for high school girls at the Gryphon Theatre, according to a news release.
Homer-Wambeam was one of 11 high school senior girls from Wyoming who competed to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming for 2018. Participants were evaluated in the categories of Scholastics (25 percent), Interview (25 percent), Talent (20 percent), Fitness (15 percent) and Self-Expression (15 percent).
Throughout the next year, Homer-Wambeam will represent the state at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self,” according to a news release. The outreach program is designed to encourage self-esteem and excellence in all young people through its five principles: Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious and Be Responsible.
Homer-Wambeam is the daughter of Rodney Wambeam and Laurie Homer and is homeschooled in Laramie. She is the seventh representative from Laramie to receive the state title since the program began in 1960 as Wyoming’s Junior Miss. An accomplished performer, an entrepreneur and recipient of several National History Days awards and placements, Homer-Wambeam is the very definition of what this program represents, the release states.
The 62nd National Finals are planned for June 27-29 in Mobile, Alabama, and Homer-Wambeam will travel to Mobile, along with 51 other representatives from across the country to participate in personal development activities and community service projects before competing for the opportunity to become the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2019.
How to submit to Hometown News
If you have an item for Hometown News you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Fridays for publication in Sunday papers. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
