LWC celebrates 120 years of dedication to Laramie community
In September 1898, the women of Laramie came together and created a new organization with the goal to bring women together, improve their knowledge and to assist the community. Over the years, the Laramie Woman’s Club has supported a public library (1905), supported the need for a history museum (1926) and they have supported literacy throughout its 120 year history. They not only support major projects such as buying and aiding in the restoration of Ivinson Mansion (over the years they have donated $750,000), but they sponsor projects involving women and children caught up in domestic violence and poverty, according to a news release.
More recently the LWC has assisted the families impacted by the Wade’s Trailer Manor fire, donated books and read at the Touch-A-Truck event, they have assisted the high school program for homeless students and donated funds to the Snowy Range FFA. But their impact reaches much farther than Laramie or even the Wyoming borders, the releases states. The LWC has sponsored a family post WWII, donates to Operation Smile and Doctors without Borders and Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.
Throughout the past 120 years, the members of this organization have worked continuously to improve the plight of others through charities and projects that are too numerous to count. This celebration of longevity is a testament to the dedication and determination of the women who have been and are members of this group. Many changes have occurred with world wars, economic hardships and political changes and yet the organization has not just survived but thrived. The Laramie Woman’s Club will continue to celebrate this anniversary throughout the year as well they should.
The organization is open to all women of the community. Meetings are hosted at noon on the second Friday of each month at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University St. Members bring a dish to share and stay for a short program on a variety of topics. Be a guest for a few meetings and check it out for yourself. We look forward to seeing you. Call Annie Nelson at 761-3145 for more information.
Laramie attorney receives bar’s professionalism award
The Wyoming State Bar is pleased to announce that Laramie attorney Rebecca “Becky” A. Lewis is this year’s recipient of its Gerald R. Mason Professionalism Award. The award was presented at the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference, which took place last week in Laramie. Lewis is the eighth recipient of this annual award, presented by Rob C. Jarosh of Cheyenne, the Wyoming State Bar President.
The Professionalism Award is given to the Wyoming lawyer who represents the highest standards of ethics and dedication to the law, but also recognizes someone who contributes their time and energy to making the Wyoming Bar and its lawyers the best people they can be, according to a news release.
Lewis, an attorney at Pence and MacMillan in Laramie, practices civil litigation, employment law, and insurance law. Becky was born and raised in Powell before heading out of state for college and law school. After practicing for four years at a large firm in Los Angeles, she returned to Wyoming and started practicing in Laramie. Rebecca was Chief Bar Counsel for the Wyoming State Bar for nearly ten years, Special Assistant Attorney General for criminal appellate cases and was a nominee for the Wyoming Supreme Court. She has taught numerous continuing education seminars for attorneys and both taught and guest-lectured in the areas of ethics, trial practice, and alternative dispute resolution at the University of Wyoming School of Law. She is also qualified as an expert witness in both state and federal court in the areas of ethics, insurance law, and litigation.
Local historical society award recipients
The Wyoming State Historical Society recognizes individuals and organizations in the field of Wyoming history by an annual awards program. The awards are presented each year at the annual meeting of the society on the Saturday following Labor Day. Nominations are submitted through the local and county chapters of the society, individuals who are members of the society cany also make nominations, and self-nominations are encouraged, according to a news release.
The society seeks nominations that reflect outstanding work in preserving and interpreting Wyoming history. Awards are divided into seven main category groups. Go to www.wyshs.org, contact society headquarters at 307-322-3014 or email linda@wyshs.org for an awards manual. Nomination deadlines must be received by April 30 of each year.
The following are local award winners for 2018:
Publications: Non-Fiction Books
— Honorable Mention: “Snow Chi Minh Trail: The History of I-80 between Laramie and Walcott Junction.” First Edition by John Waggener, Laramie.
Publications: Self-Published
— First place: “West to Wyoming: The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Stephen Wheeler Downey” by Kim Viner, Laramie.
Publications: Magazine Articles
— First place: “All American Indian Days and the Miss Indian American Pageant” by Greg Nickerson, Laramie.
— Honorable mention: “Carrie Burton Overton, Annals of Wyoming,” 8/17 by Kim Viner, Laramie
Internet Website
— First place: Albany County Historical Society, website by Cameron Green, Laramie.
Activities Award
— First place: Ray Jacquot for First Ascent of the Grand Teton, Laramie.
If you have an item for Hometown News you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Fridays for publication in Sunday papers. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
