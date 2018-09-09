Local students recommended to practice law in Wyoming
The Wyoming State Bar recently announced 46 people were recommended for admission to practice law in Wyoming, according to a news release, including 11 students from Laramie.
The list below reflects local applicants who satisfied all requirements for admission. Laramie students recommended for admission after receiving a passing score on the Uniform Bar Exam and meeting all other requirements for admission include Elizabeth Kathryn Barlow, Tamara Kim Candelaria, Joel Harlen Defebaugh, Dani Raye Esquivel, Becky Gray Farley, Shelby Noel Hughes, Ty James Peterson, Andrew Boehme Pipes, Max William Rerucha, Casey Tobert Terrell and Alexandra Disque Webber.
How to submit to Hometown News
If you have an item for Hometown News you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Fridays for publication in Sunday papers. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.