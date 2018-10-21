UW student advances to national Miss USA
The 2019 Miss Wyoming USA and Miss Wyoming Teen USA pageants were recently hosted in Welsh Auditorium at Natrona County High School. The panel of judges selected University of Wyoming student Addison Treesh as Miss Wyoming USA 2019. She will now advance and compete next year at the Miss USA national pageant.
Treesh will receive thousands of dollars in prizes and awards, according to a news release. Most importantly, she will have the opportunity to compete for the national title on the live national telecast of Miss USA on Fox Television. In addition, the new Miss USA will go on to represent the United States in the Miss Universe competition, which is televised in more than 130 countries worldwide.
UW summer semester graduates: Albany County
The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Albany County at the completion of the 2018 summer semester.
The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSAR (Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering); BSCH (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering); BSCS (Bachelor of Science in Computer Science); BSME (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); BSPE (Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering); CERT (Certificate); DNP (Doctor of Nursing Practice); MA (Master of Arts); MBA (Master of Business Administration); MM (Master of Music); MS (Master of Science); and PhD (Doctor of Philosophy).
Local students include:
LARAMIE
Molly Clare Adami BSN
Irfan Uddin Ahmed MS
Hassan Mohammed Al ebrahim BSCH
Hussain Matouq Alabdullah BSPE
Mohammad Ali BSCH
Hussain Alyami BSPE
Dennis Ashilenje PhD
Cyndi Y. Balich BS
Bryce Ballard MBA
Brandy R. Bannon BA
Teresa Kay Barnes MS
Seth Taylor Bassham MS
James Bauchat BS
Julian Cassiel Bennett Ponsford MS
Julian Bouckenooghe BSME
Jose Andres Cabrera Rodas MS
Hui Cao BSCH
Pengbo Cao PhD
Carlos J. Chavez MS
Yiheng Chen CERT
Heather Annmarie Coulston MS
Anna Marie Cramer BS
Meghan Leigh Critchley MS
Garrett R. Cruzan BFA
Hannah Crocker Cunningham PhD
Crystal L. Dahlin BS
Daniel Debroy Monzon PhD
Kanti Devkota DNP
Subash Dhungana MS
Brady Edward Dinwoodie BS
Taylor Franklin Doherty MS
Yilun Dong MM
David William Donley PhD
Sapphire Edwards BS
Tanya Engel MBA
Andrew A. Flaim BS
Katherine Alice Fletcher BA
Jorge Armando Flores Matute MS
Sarah Frelsi BS
Hayden M. Fuchs MBA
Sherif Moustafa Tawfik Gaweesh PhD
Carolina M. Goyn MBA
Theresa Louise Graves MS
Rui Guo PhD
Fahad Habeeb BSPE
Kristen Lee Haberern BS
Carter O’Kieffe Haefner BS
Desmond Taylor Hamby BA
Veronica Michelle Hanway BS
Christine M. Henschler MA
Annelisa Clare Herold BS
Curtis Nathan Holcomb BFA
Jingi Luke Hong BA
Mary Kathleen Hudson BA
Dugan R. Hughes MBA
Joost Huizinga PhD
Usman Humayun BSME
Heidi Marie Hurley BSN
Olalekan Olajide Idowu PhD
Maryam Irani PhD
Brenda Kay Jennings BSN
Xiaoqin Jing PhD
Michael John Kasten MS
Ashley Nicole Kennah BA
Aerin Marie Kordon BA
Vivek Krishnan PhD
Yue Hong Kuan BS
Christopher Lambiris MBA
Katherine M. Lawry MS
Bridger Alan Lewis BSCS
Guangyuan Li PhD
Qijia Liu BS
Yang Liu MS
Zhenyu Liu PhD
Monica May Mankins BS
Megan Martinez BA
Jenny Rohr McCullough MBA
Michelina Wranitz Meinzer MS
Mushfika Tasnim Mica MS
Joshua Dana Montgomery MA
Whitney Alicia Mount-Rubenfeld MS
Sahima Nazneen MS
John Dominic Nelson BA
Kali Anne Nicholas CERT and MS
Michael Joseph O’Connell BS
Marius Aleksander Olavsrud BS
Stephen Oluwanifemi Oni BS
Nipun Pakwan MS
Christopher Logan Pankey PhD
Amanda Marie Pennino MS
Nishell Lee Pickerd BS
Robert Piper BS
Fatma Hesham Mohamed Reda Ramadan BSAR
Yubi Regmi MS
Mohammad Mahdi Rezapour Mashhadi PhD
James Arthur Rundel MS
Vaibhav Sakorikar MBA
Lindsey M. Salisbury CERT
Lauren Elisha Schmidt MS
Hamid Shafie MBA
Andalib Shams MS
Anna Mikhaylovna Shur CERT and PhD
Katy L. Siroky BSN
Amy Diane Smith BSN
Michelle Bourassa Stahl BSN
Kurt William Stahlfeld MS
Sarah E. Steinmetz PhD
Kristina Holly Stinson BSN
Thomas Kurt Stoudt CERT
Supreeth Madapur Suresh MS
Dana Keldan Driver Thrash DNP
Lane Steven Tomme BS
Faith Tupper BS
Josephine Susan Vigil BS
Jagath Vithanage PhD
Cheng Wang MM
Jacob Holger Wild BSCS
Mingxuan Wu MS
Hongfeng Xue BSPE
Jing Yang PhD
Xiaokun Zhou MA
