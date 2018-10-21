Hometown News
UW student advances to national Miss USA

The 2019 Miss Wyoming USA and Miss Wyoming Teen USA pageants were recently hosted in Welsh Auditorium at Natrona County High School. The panel of judges selected University of Wyoming student Addison Treesh as Miss Wyoming USA 2019. She will now advance and compete next year at the Miss USA national pageant.

Treesh will receive thousands of dollars in prizes and awards, according to a news release. Most importantly, she will have the opportunity to compete for the national title on the live national telecast of Miss USA on Fox Television. In addition, the new Miss USA will go on to represent the United States in the Miss Universe competition, which is televised in more than 130 countries worldwide.

UW summer semester graduates: Albany County

The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Albany County at the completion of the 2018 summer semester.

The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSAR (Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering); BSCH (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering); BSCS (Bachelor of Science in Computer Science); BSME (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); BSPE (Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering); CERT (Certificate); DNP (Doctor of Nursing Practice); MA (Master of Arts); MBA (Master of Business Administration); MM (Master of Music); MS (Master of Science); and PhD (Doctor of Philosophy).

Local students include:

LARAMIE

Molly Clare Adami BSN

Irfan Uddin Ahmed MS

Hassan Mohammed Al ebrahim BSCH

Hussain Matouq Alabdullah BSPE

Mohammad Ali BSCH

Hussain Alyami BSPE

Dennis Ashilenje PhD

Cyndi Y. Balich BS

Bryce Ballard MBA

Brandy R. Bannon BA

Teresa Kay Barnes MS

Seth Taylor Bassham MS

James Bauchat BS

Julian Cassiel Bennett Ponsford MS

Julian Bouckenooghe BSME

Jose Andres Cabrera Rodas MS

Hui Cao BSCH

Pengbo Cao PhD

Carlos J. Chavez MS

Yiheng Chen CERT

Heather Annmarie Coulston MS

Anna Marie Cramer BS

Meghan Leigh Critchley MS

Garrett R. Cruzan BFA

Hannah Crocker Cunningham PhD

Crystal L. Dahlin BS

Daniel Debroy Monzon PhD

Kanti Devkota DNP

Subash Dhungana MS

Brady Edward Dinwoodie BS

Taylor Franklin Doherty MS

Yilun Dong MM

David William Donley PhD

Sapphire Edwards BS

Tanya Engel MBA

Andrew A. Flaim BS

Katherine Alice Fletcher BA

Jorge Armando Flores Matute MS

Sarah Frelsi BS

Hayden M. Fuchs MBA

Sherif Moustafa Tawfik Gaweesh PhD

Carolina M. Goyn MBA

Theresa Louise Graves MS

Rui Guo PhD

Fahad Habeeb BSPE

Kristen Lee Haberern BS

Carter O’Kieffe Haefner BS

Desmond Taylor Hamby BA

Veronica Michelle Hanway BS

Christine M. Henschler MA

Annelisa Clare Herold BS

Curtis Nathan Holcomb BFA

Jingi Luke Hong BA

Mary Kathleen Hudson BA

Dugan R. Hughes MBA

Joost Huizinga PhD

Usman Humayun BSME

Heidi Marie Hurley BSN

Olalekan Olajide Idowu PhD

Maryam Irani PhD

Brenda Kay Jennings BSN

Xiaoqin Jing PhD

Michael John Kasten MS

Ashley Nicole Kennah BA

Aerin Marie Kordon BA

Vivek Krishnan PhD

Yue Hong Kuan BS

Christopher Lambiris MBA

Katherine M. Lawry MS

Bridger Alan Lewis BSCS

Guangyuan Li PhD

Qijia Liu BS

Yang Liu MS

Zhenyu Liu PhD

Monica May Mankins BS

Megan Martinez BA

Jenny Rohr McCullough MBA

Michelina Wranitz Meinzer MS

Mushfika Tasnim Mica MS

Joshua Dana Montgomery MA

Whitney Alicia Mount-Rubenfeld MS

Sahima Nazneen MS

John Dominic Nelson BA

Kali Anne Nicholas CERT and MS

Michael Joseph O’Connell BS

Marius Aleksander Olavsrud BS

Stephen Oluwanifemi Oni BS

Nipun Pakwan MS

Christopher Logan Pankey PhD

Amanda Marie Pennino MS

Nishell Lee Pickerd BS

Robert Piper BS

Fatma Hesham Mohamed Reda Ramadan BSAR

Yubi Regmi MS

Mohammad Mahdi Rezapour Mashhadi PhD

James Arthur Rundel MS

Vaibhav Sakorikar MBA

Lindsey M. Salisbury CERT

Lauren Elisha Schmidt MS

Hamid Shafie MBA

Andalib Shams MS

Anna Mikhaylovna Shur CERT and PhD

Katy L. Siroky BSN

Amy Diane Smith BSN

Michelle Bourassa Stahl BSN

Kurt William Stahlfeld MS

Sarah E. Steinmetz PhD

Kristina Holly Stinson BSN

Thomas Kurt Stoudt CERT

Supreeth Madapur Suresh MS

Dana Keldan Driver Thrash DNP

Lane Steven Tomme BS

Faith Tupper BS

Josephine Susan Vigil BS

Jagath Vithanage PhD

Cheng Wang MM

Jacob Holger Wild BSCS

Mingxuan Wu MS

Hongfeng Xue BSPE

Jing Yang PhD

Xiaokun Zhou MA

