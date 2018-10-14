Local afterschool specialist honored
The Wyoming Afterschool Alliance recently announced the 2018 inaugural Wyoming Afterschool Professionals Awards. Three Wyoming leaders were recognized Oct. 2 for their commitment and dedication to the afterschool profession during the 10th Annual WYAA State Conference on Afterschool Programs at Little America in Cheyenne, according to a news release.
Among them, Miranda Blondeel with Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters, was awarded as the Emerging Leader of the Year 2018. This award is for a rising star, 30 or younger, who has shown exceptional leadership and dedication to their program, the release states. One nomination noted, “Miranda’s dedication to the kids and families she works with is unmatched. Miranda also understands the importance of taking care of her team of staff. She emphasizes their strengths and challenges them to always work to improve.”
The award ceremony was hosted during a special evening reception to celebrate the work of afterschool in Wyoming where attendees included gubernatorial candidates, Republican candidate Mark Gordon and Democratic candidate Mary Throne.
