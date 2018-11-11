Mrs. Laramie 2019 crowned
Cassandra Denton, of Laramie, was selected to be Mrs. Laramie 2019, according to a news release. Mrs. Laramie is a local representative of the married women who will go on to represent Laramie in the upcoming Mrs. Wyoming pageant in March at the prestigious Ellie Caulkins opera House in the Denver Performing Arts Complex.
Mrs. Wyoming will win more than $20,000 in prizes, including an all-expenses-paid trip to represent Wyoming in the nationally streamed, Mrs. America Pageant, in August in Las Vegas.
Laramie woman wins quilting Best of Show
Sherry Reynolds, of Laramie, is the winner of the $12,500 Best of Show award at the 2018 International Quilt Association Show in Houston, according to a news release. Her quilt is called “Eternal Beauty.”
The festival is the most prestigious quilt show in the world, according to an article from the Houston Chronicle. Reynolds said the quilt was inspired by her mother, who died in 2011 after struggling with multiple sclerosis for 40 years.
AARP Wyoming honors Laramie volunteer
Laramie’s Jody Lowe was honored by AARP Wyoming with its Eddie Wadda Community Service Award on Thursday evening at the organization’s Volunteer Recognition Dinner in Casper.
Lowe is well-known in the Laramie community as one if its most active volunteers, according to a news release. Lowe works with Feeding Laramie Valley and Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rocky Mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.