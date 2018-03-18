Dakota Wesleyan University names scholarship winners
Dakota Wesleyan University welcomed 61 high school seniors from the region to campus in February for the DWU Scholarship Days and awarded scholarships, according to a news release.
Zachary Besler, of Laramie, received the Presidential Scholarship from Dakota Wesleyan University. To qualify for a Presidential Scholarship, students must have at least a 3.0 GPA and an 18/860 ACT/SAT score. The award is for $8,750-$13,000 and is renewable for up to 10 semesters if the student remains in good standing. He is a senior at Laramie High School and the son of Samantha and Jeffery Besler.
He is interested in pursuing either nursing or psychology.
Woman’s Club hosts successful Bunco party
The Laramie Woman’s Club fourth annual Bunco Party at the Eppson Center for Seniors fulfilled its mission of giving back to the community in two ways — donations to two worthy organizations and a good time, according to a news release.
There were 125 tickets sold, plus donations, which enabled the club to donate $1,000 to the Ark Equestrian Center and $1,000 to the Cathedral Home for Children. A donation of an additional $300 from a previous project was also given to Cathedral Home.
Local makes honor roll at University of Kansas
More than 5,700 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2017 semester.
Sarah J. Dolence, of Laramie, made the honor roll for the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.
How to submit to Hometown News
If you have an item for Hometown News you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973.
Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Fridays for publication in Sunday papers. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.