Local student headed to Elks Hoop Shoot National Finals
Braxton Bleak, a fourth-grader at Indian Paintbrush Elementary School, is headed to the Elks Hoop Shoot national finals. Braxton hit 19 out of 25 and 8 out of 10 free throws in two tie-break shoot-offs to win the west central regional championship for boys ages 10-11 March 17 in Denver, according to a news release. Starting at age 10, contestants shoot free throws with regulation ball, basket height and free throw line.
Bleak is a three-time winner of the local competition, where his road to nationals began this year. He then won the district Hoop Shoot in Torrington and advanced to the state competition in Casper, where his win earned him a spot as the 10-11 year- old on Team Wyoming to compete in the regional event with other state winners from Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado.
Bleak is among 72 Hoop Shoot national finalists consisting of boys and girls from three different age groups — the best free-throw shooters from 12 regions across the country — who will compete for the Hoop Shoot national championship April 21 in Chicago, the release states.
Laramie Woman’s Club supports fire victims
The day after the fire at Wade’s Mobile Manor, the Laramie Woman’s Club presented Interfaith-Good Samaritan with a check for $1,000 and at their monthly luncheon meeting a few days later, the generosity of members came about in the form of another $631. This epitomizes the mission of LWC of giving back to the community in times of distress when and wherever needed, according to a news release.
How to submit to Hometown News
If you have an item for Hometown News you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Fridays for publication in Sunday papers. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
