LCCC announces graduates, honor roll
Laramie County Community College recently announced the lists of graduates for the 2018 spring semester and those students earning a place on the president’s and vice president’s honor rolls.
Under the list of graduates, students earning high distinction (HD) graduated with a cumulative grade point average between 3.75 and 4.0, and students graduating with distinction (DS) earned a cumulative GPA between 3.5 and 3.74.
Students earning president’s honor roll recognition have earned a cumulative 3.75-4.0 GPA, and students on the vice president’s honor roll have earned a cumulative 3.5-3.74 GPA.
Some students might have signed a non-disclosure request with the college to have their names omitted from these lists.
The following students from Laramie made the list:
Associate of Arts graduates
Garth Cossairt, DS, Adriana Dunn, DS, Kenna Jolley, Allyson Lehr, James Reed, Maria Abygael Sarmiento
Associate of Applied Science graduates
Charissa Baron, Ryan Beman, DS, Blane Enyeart, Brandon Forsgren, Jacob Mattocks, Jesse Mattocks, HD, Amanda Rush, Kyle Russell, HD, Leland Weber
Associate Degree in Nursing graduates
Lindsey Henderson, Shelby Lowham, DS, Amy Nissen, HD, Madison Nyman, Rachel Rettinger, Noel Williams
Associate of Science graduates
Jesse Austin, Amanda Bancroft, Koltyn Barber, Luke Barron, Raine Blanchard, HD, Trey Crouch, Chet Curtis, Paul Damiani, Colton Fertig, DS, John Fisher, HD, Eric Heckert, DS, Chaya Hillstead, DS, Ashton Horsley, HD, Kristin Osborne, Robert Slater, Jacob Simmons
Certificate of Completion recipients
Brittany Annala, Mark Ballou, Rachel Mednansky, Miranda Nunley
Credit Diploma recipients
Dustin Branscom, Blane Enyeart, Garrett Faber, Brandon Forsgren, Jacob Mattocks, Jesse Mattocks, Leland Weber
President’s Honor Roll
Jaecee Barta, Jason Batista, Ryan Beman, Nicole Beumer, Raine Blanchard, Dustin Branscom, Abigail Buchanan, Justin Cook, Zachary Cordes, Garth Cossairt, David Decker, Konea Dory, Grant Duran, Garick Eckhardt, Colton Fertig, Robert Fisch, Kate Fiscus, Jamie Gooch, Breanna Hayek, Chaya Hillstead, Ashton Horsley, Cole Inghram, Gary Lanouette, Shelby Lowham, Laura Mandros, Jesse Mattocks, David Mecham, Jessica Momerak, Trevor Petersen, David Riedel, Connor Rindler, Kyle Russell, Jason Sanderlin, Yoseline Tzompa, Victoria Vigus, Gabriel Walls, Parker Williams, Carrie Wissell
Vice President’s Honor Roll
Hashim Almusaher, Brittany Annala, Zane Bull, Trey Crouch, Justin Dory, Raime Drake, Phoenix Farnham, Sodkhuu Ganzorig, Dakoata Hardin, Courtnie Haskell, Eric Heckert, Kimberly Hoots, Haley Kasinger, Zachary MacDonald, Sakoya McArthur, Rachel Mednansky, Andrew Morton, Scott Mustain, Miranda Nunley, Madison Nyman, David Parrish, Kellie Perkins, Cole Prevost, Mikayla Stocks, Linde Valdez, Noel Williams
Cal Van Zee receives 2018 Community Service Award
Laramie Lodge #3 is proud to announce Cal Van Zee as the 2018 Community Service Award winner. A U.S. Navy veteran, Van Zee has been involved in many activities in Laramie. These include Job’s Daughters, Girl Scouts, Sunday School teacher, a tutor at the Youth Crisis Center, foster parent, Laramie High School FFA honorary member, Albany County Fair Board and ACPE Board of Directors.
