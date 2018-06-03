Laramie students named to MSU spring semester Dean’s Honor Roll
Montana State University announced its undergraduate honor rolls for spring semester 2018. A total of 4,277 undergraduates were named to the university’s President’s and Dean’s honor rolls for the 2018 spring semester. Students must complete a minimum of 12 degree-eligible credit hours to be on either list, according to a news release.
The Dean’s Honor Roll includes the 3,179 students earning grade point averages of 3.5 GPA or above for the semester. Students from Laramie named to MSU’s Dean’s List include:
— Shelby Connolly
— Lucas Thorsness
— Annette Tuggle
Go to www.montana.edu/news/17774 to access the entire MSU 2018 spring semester honor rolls.
Laura Andrews named to Dean’s List at University of New England
Laura Andrews of Laramie was named to the Dean’s List for the 2018 spring semester at the University of New England. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.
The University of New England is Maine’s largest private university, featuring two distinctive campuses in Maine, a campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of innovative offerings online, according to a news release. The university’s hands-on, experiential approach empowers students to join the next generation of leaders in their chosen fields. The university is home to Maine’s only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized degree paths in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities and the arts. Go to www.une.edu for more information about the university.
Daniel Graeff achieves Dean’s Honor List of Cedarville University
Daniel Graeff of Laramie was named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University. Graeff maintained a 3.75 GPA in the 2018 spring semester, while taking at least 12 credit hours from Cedarville University.
Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio, is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 3,963 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study according to a news release.
Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and leading student satisfaction ratings. Go to www.cedarville.edu for more information about Cedarville University.
