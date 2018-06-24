Laramie resident studies in Mongolia
Laramie resident Justine Shaffer, a current master’s student in the Global Field Program from Miami University’s Project Dragonfly, recently traveled to Mongolia, according to a news release. Shaffer studied the ecology of steppe ecosystems, with a focus on the Pallas’ cat, Przewalski’s horse and participatory conservation media.
Project Dragonfly’s Earth Expeditions graduate courses have engaged more than 3,000 people in firsthand educational and scientific research at critical conservation field sites in Africa, Australia, Asia and the Americas, the release states. Dragonfly is located in the department of biology at Miami University, a state university in Oxford, Ohio. Miami was established in 1809 and is listed as one of the eight original Public Ivies.
