Award recipients lobby congressional delegation
Volunteers for the cross-partisan group Wyoming Promise were recently recognized nationally for their citizen leadership and for their efforts to get a citizen initiative on the ballot in Wyoming, according to a news release. Wyoming Promise received the Citizen Leadership Award from American Promise, a national organization leading the charge for a 28th Amendment to help set reasonable spending limits in political elections.
Representatives of Wyoming Promise met with Wyoming’s congressional delegation in Washington, D.C., to persuade the delegation to support a 28th Amendment that would reverse the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission.
Wyoming Promise Chair Ken Chestek, of Laramie, Vice Chair Lynn Horton Morrison and petition circulator Rod Morrison of Powell urged the delegation to agree excessive money in politics is a problem that needs to be solved and asked them to commit themselves to working on solving the problem with an amendment.
“We had a good exchange of information and feel we may have influenced some members of the delegation to consider supporting the movement,” Chestek says in the release.
Go to www.wyomingpromise.org for more information regarding the citizen initiative, to find out where to sign the petition and to sign up to volunteer.
VA residential treatment unit gets a helping hand
Annie Nelson and Adrienne Polis from the Laramie Women’s Club worked with Trish Peoples and Flo Belville, both veterans and members of the Cheyenne Civic League, to improve the recreation area of the VA hospital Residential Treatment Unit in Cheyenne, according to a news release.
The upgrade to the recreation area included the improvement of two horseshoe pits as well as a beautification project.
The Cheyenne Civic League and the VFW provided the resources for the two horseshoe pits, which included landscape timber, soil fabric and sand to fill the pits.
The Cheyenne Civic League bought nine large and medium planters, and two additional planters were donated, the release states. The Laramie Women’s Club provided the soil, compost and flowers to fill the planters. Wolfe’s Greenhouse gave a generous discount on resources for the project, which allowed the club to do more with fixed funds. In the afternoon, five gentlemen from the unit helped with weeding and construction to make the whole project a great success, the release states.
The four ladies from Laramie Women’s Club and Cheyenne Civic League were thrilled to see the results from the team effort at the end of the day. All felt honored to work with the veterans to beautify this recreational space.
University of Kansas announces spring 2018 honor roll
More than 5,400 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2018 semester, according to a news release.
Two Laramie students, Sarah Dolence and Keely Marshall, were included on the honor roll list for the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.
The honor roll comprises of undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design, Business, Education, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy and Social Welfare.
Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10 percent of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.
How to submit to Hometown News
If you have an item for Hometown News you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Fridays for publication in Sunday papers. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
