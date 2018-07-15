LHS spring honor roll
Laramie High School recently released its 2018 spring honor roll. The following honor roll students from LHS include:
JUNIORS, CUMULATIVE 4.0:
Aadland, Jennifer
Adelt, Luna
Albers, Milo
Billington, Morgan
Bird, Brandon
Bryant, Helena
Considine, Sabrina
Cowen , Chloe
Dodds, Allison
Fay, Samuel
Forry, Shane
Heinz, Jakob
Hennerman, Elena
Hogan, Rachael
Huang , Caitlin
Hysong, Hailey
Johnson, Ciara
Kern, Isaac
Li, QingFeng
Martin, Alison
Ng, Sai Kit
Nyman, Jack
O’Connor, Aedian
Vasquez, Kellan
Zhang, David
Zhu, Angela
JUNIORS, CUMULATIVE 3.9-3.5:
Anderson, Kelcey
Andrews, Krisanna
Arellano, Alexander
Armijo, Mackenzie
Augustin, Anna
Barry, Sonny
Bienz, Celeste
Bingham, Kyleigh
Blaylock, Brantson
Bressler, Kyla
Burchi, Carter
Bury, Christopher
Busch, Kaitlyn
Buszkiewic, Preston
Cattles, Emily
Chai, Everett
Chamberlain, Anthony
Clingman, McKenna
Cox, Jaxon
Crane, Kelsey
DeLancey, Dillon
Dreiling, Noah
Driese, Bei
Ebanks, Akil
Eckhardt, Spencer
Elias, Olivia
Epler, Brady
Ernest-Hoar, Graeme
Evertson, Dawson
Franc, Alexa
Froehlich, Mikayla
Gamboa, Woodrow
Garcia, Damien
Gerdes, Devin
Glenn Wyatt
Gomez, Ramon
Gonzales, Sonrisa
Graves, Tayiah
Hansen, Weslan
Hart, Gilbert
Herndon, Laura
Hopkins, William
Jackson, Craig
Jenkins, Chloe
Johnson, Wyatt
Jones, Kaylee
Kautzman, Raegan
Kent, Victoria
Klingler, Preston
Knaub, Logan
Knerr, Parker
Lyford , Derk
Martinez, Morgan
Mavriplis, Alexandre
McFate, Megan
McMicheal, Dalton
Medina, Alexis
Moore, Karissa
Moore, Maxx
Muhsman, Trenton
Munoz , Andrew
Murdock, Jacqueline
Nagy, Madison
Naughton, Evan
Noble, Alexander
Norelius, Jessica
Norton, Casimir
Packard, Kyle
Peper, Molly
Peterson, Zavier
Pratt, Brooklyn
Predmore, Jessica
Richardson, Noah
Rompola, Carter
Scafe, Melissa
Scambler, Benjamin
Schmidt, Cade
Seitz, Chloe
Sell, Ethan
Slingerland, Maxwell
Smith, Ragan
Smith, Olivia
Sorensen, Karsten
Stuart-Drinnen, Malachi
Swingholm, Jenna
Sybert, Taylor
Sylvestre, Lauren
Taboga, Benjamin
Tangeman, Jordan
Trent, Anthony
Tufts, Jacob
Tuggle, Baxter
Turpen, Samantha
Tyser, Will
Upton, Jason
Vanlandingham, Jason
Wadi, Banaz
Wahlgren, Emmie
Walgren, Annie
Walgren, Bradley
Wetstein, Justin
Wookey, Roland
Worman, Brooke
Yeend, Mackenzie
SOPHMORES, CUMULATIVE 4.0:
Allen, Payson
Armstrong, Ruston
Bantjes, Aida
Bleak, Bridger
Branch, Maggie
Branscom, Grace
Carducci, Delio
Dennis, Kate
DiJohn, Anthony
Douville, Sophia
Fike, Symphony
Gardner, Kaylee
Gertsch, Miriam
Goroncy, Natalia
Hook, Samantha
Islam, Alhena
Johnson, Emmy
Kauffman, Gus
Kozlowski, Kathryn
Ksaibati, Amel
Lam, Riley
Liu, Jessica
Lo, Yessica
Longress, Taryn
Marlatt, Amelia
McPherson, Olivia
Meeker Gordon, Lucie
Meyer, Marlena
Miller, Sam
Nottage, Kendra
Novogrodsky, Ruby
Peterson, Katie
Puckett, Stephanie
Raulston, Tabitha
Skagen, Mary
Swingholm, Mason
Thatcher, Thayne
Wilson, Kelsey
Wulff, Jayla
Yost, George
SOPHMORES, CUMULATIVE 3.9-3.5:
Adair, Janson
Arellano, Adriana
Arulsamy, Joshua
Ballard, Katherine
Barrick, Kylie
Berendsen, Laine
Bress, Molly
Brin, Hannah
Burleigh, Alex
Buss, Corinne
Canen, Spencer
Casas, Shania
Chavez, Scarlett
Chione, Michael
Clerkin, Sean
Dale, Alyssa
Daley-Green, William
DeMello, Brody
DeYoung, Maxwell
Dorrell, Grace
Elder, Josie
Frick, Connor
Gabriel, Lily
Hartsky, Fletcher
Hawkins, Easton
He, Andrew
Hidecker, Mylanie
Hoberg, Kaitlyn
Hodges, Kadin
Jablin, Madeline
Jackson, Simone
Kelly, Rowan
King, Rachel
Koske, Hadley
Kruszynski, Micheal
Leach, Jayden
Leon, Carmen
Malone, Brook
Malvoisin, Antoine
Mendick, Jordan
Meyen , Merek
Meyer, Ian
Modey , Noah
Moore, Kyle
Morton, Sage
Nair, Arundathi
Nyamadzavo, Anotidaishe
Oliver, Dane
Perea, Genevieve
Phillips, Adre’Anna
Randall, Kain
Reed, Joshua
Reynolds, Kara
Riffee, Noah
Robinson, Elijah
Ruiz, Jackeline
Schroeder, Heidi
Shaver, Ned
Six, Braden
Slyman, Ruby
Spiegelberg, Braeden
Steeve, Harrison
VanWinkle, Jordan
Wallace, Sarah
Ward, Saige
Webb, Calvin
Wheeler, Alexis
Whitman, Abigail
Wick, Harley
Wood, Maggie
Zhang, Boao
FRESHMEN, CUMULATIVE 4.0:
Abawe, Grace
Andersen, Marie
Andrews, Dillon
Arnold, Isabel
Berryhill, Libby
Bershinsky, Madeline
Bird, Brianna
Bleak, Braylen
Brenneman, Kolton
Carlson, Macie
Chamberlain, Ryan
Chaudhari, Payal
Conner, Zachary
Core, Savannah
Cowles, Derrick
Cox, Clara
Dahl, Austin
Delaney, Alexandra
DeMello, Molly
Durfee, Yvonne
Eliason, Sarah
Gardner, Taylor
Giron, DaiJane
Gonzales, Izabella
Hennen, Marianna
Hime, Autumn
Holles, Sydney
Johnson, Leila
Kaligis, Harlie
Kvenild, Katherine
Landry, Miranda
Levene, Brandon
Lewis, Parker
Lyford, Rebecca
Marshall, Ainsley
McConnell, Jenna
McIntyre, Mylee
Mobley, Fiona
Morris, Aidan
Nevshemal, Anna
O’Connor, Finley
Olaveson, Kenadi
Oler, Katia
Price, Fayth
Riedel, Teagan
Rittle, Theodore
Rose, Gianna
Samp, Abbie
Sanchez, Elicia
Settle, Mikaela
Shepherd, Laila
Smith, Logan
Spiegelberg, Kelton
Spivey , Isabelle
Sprinkle, Madeline
Stahl, Maya
Stone, Anne
Struempf, Treasure
Sylvestre, Jane
Tan, Mimi
Tangeman, David
Tillman, Zane
Towle, Lane
Williams, Ethan
Zafft, Ryan
FRESHMEN, CUMULATIVE 3.9-3.5:
Allen, Tonni
Almanza, Jasmine
Appelhans, Madelynn
Baas, Emma
Bacon, Ethan
Bartrop, Zoe
Beumer, Patrick
Boyer, Reed
Chontal-Navarrete, Bryan
Coca, Anabel
Cones, Nadia
Considine, Timothy
Contois, JJ
Crawford, Drake
Decker, Aspen
Dodd, Garrett
Ferrin, Lexx
Flores, Andrea
Fly, MaKayla
Fraley, Charlotte
Gerdes, Summer
Giraldo, Aidan
Gruver, Kieran
Henry, Kent
Idler, Kaitlynn
King, Elise
Knight , Savannah
Krause, Caroline
Martin, Sarah
McPherson, Katelyn
Murfitt, Maleah
Nagy, Camryn
Nunn, Colter
Parvin, Bryce
Pearce, Mia
Pemble, Collin
Peterson, Colette
Plant, Elijah
Predmore, Ashley
Puls, Keeley
Rampulla, Molly
Randall, Victoria
Rogers, Tanner
Rooney, Cathleen
Sandoval-Johnson, Treyjan
Scott, Alexis
Sell, Isaac
Shaver, Hank
Shipman, Camden
Sliger, Emma
Stannard, Andrew
Stickelman, Colby
Taylor, Lynnea
Vick, Kaelynn
Watkins, Vlad
Winberg, Mason
Winn, Sawyer
Yeend, Chloe
Laramie student among MSU spring graduates
Students from Wyoming were among the 1,561 Montana State University undergraduates who received diplomas during MSU’s 2018 spring commencement ceremonies May 5 in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, according to a news release.
Bill Pullman, a renowned Hollywood actor who started his career at MSU, received an honorary doctorate in arts and delivered the charge to the graduates at the morning ceremony. And Martin Goldsmith, a classical music radio announcer whose voice has graced Montana’s and the nation’s airwaves for decades, received an honorary doctorate in arts and delivered the charge to the graduates at the afternoon ceremony.
Undergraduate students graduating with honors must possess a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 to 3.69.
The student from Laramie graduating with honors, was:
William McDonald
Locals earn degree from WGU
Western Governors University hosted its 64th (Orlando, Florida), 65th (Seattle, Washington) and 66th (Las Vegas, Nevada) commencement ceremonies earlier this year to celebrate the graduation of about 15,000 graduates from across the country.
Linda Lovato of Laramie received her Master of Science in Accounting degree.
Savannah Cowdin of Laramie received her Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction degree.
Samuel Rubino of Laramie received his Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics (5-12) degree.
Stella Nowell of Laramie received her Master of Arts in English Language Learning (PreK-12) degree.
How to submit to Hometown News
If you have an item for Hometown News you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Fridays for publication in Sunday papers. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
