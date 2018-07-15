Hometown news
LHS spring honor roll

Laramie High School recently released its 2018 spring honor roll. The following honor roll students from LHS include:

JUNIORS, CUMULATIVE 4.0:

Aadland, Jennifer

Adelt, Luna

Albers, Milo

Billington, Morgan

Bird, Brandon

Bryant, Helena

Considine, Sabrina

Cowen , Chloe

Dodds, Allison

Fay, Samuel

Forry, Shane

Heinz, Jakob

Hennerman, Elena

Hogan, Rachael

Huang , Caitlin

Hysong, Hailey

Johnson, Ciara

Kern, Isaac

Li, QingFeng

Martin, Alison

Ng, Sai Kit

Nyman, Jack

O’Connor, Aedian

Vasquez, Kellan

Zhang, David

Zhu, Angela

JUNIORS, CUMULATIVE 3.9-3.5:

Anderson, Kelcey

Andrews, Krisanna

Arellano, Alexander

Armijo, Mackenzie

Augustin, Anna

Barry, Sonny

Bienz, Celeste

Bingham, Kyleigh

Blaylock, Brantson

Bressler, Kyla

Burchi, Carter

Bury, Christopher

Busch, Kaitlyn

Buszkiewic, Preston

Cattles, Emily

Chai, Everett

Chamberlain, Anthony

Clingman, McKenna

Cox, Jaxon

Crane, Kelsey

DeLancey, Dillon

Dreiling, Noah

Driese, Bei

Ebanks, Akil

Eckhardt, Spencer

Elias, Olivia

Epler, Brady

Ernest-Hoar, Graeme

Evertson, Dawson

Franc, Alexa

Froehlich, Mikayla

Gamboa, Woodrow

Garcia, Damien

Gerdes, Devin

Glenn Wyatt

Gomez, Ramon

Gonzales, Sonrisa

Graves, Tayiah

Hansen, Weslan

Hart, Gilbert

Herndon, Laura

Hopkins, William

Jackson, Craig

Jenkins, Chloe

Johnson, Wyatt

Jones, Kaylee

Kautzman, Raegan

Kent, Victoria

Klingler, Preston

Knaub, Logan

Knerr, Parker

Lyford , Derk

Martinez, Morgan

Mavriplis, Alexandre

McFate, Megan

McMicheal, Dalton

Medina, Alexis

Moore, Karissa

Moore, Maxx

Muhsman, Trenton

Munoz , Andrew

Murdock, Jacqueline

Nagy, Madison

Naughton, Evan

Noble, Alexander

Norelius, Jessica

Norton, Casimir

Packard, Kyle

Peper, Molly

Peterson, Zavier

Pratt, Brooklyn

Predmore, Jessica

Richardson, Noah

Rompola, Carter

Scafe, Melissa

Scambler, Benjamin

Schmidt, Cade

Seitz, Chloe

Sell, Ethan

Slingerland, Maxwell

Smith, Ragan

Smith, Olivia

Sorensen, Karsten

Stuart-Drinnen, Malachi

Swingholm, Jenna

Sybert, Taylor

Sylvestre, Lauren

Taboga, Benjamin

Tangeman, Jordan

Trent, Anthony

Tufts, Jacob

Tuggle, Baxter

Turpen, Samantha

Tyser, Will

Upton, Jason

Vanlandingham, Jason

Wadi, Banaz

Wahlgren, Emmie

Walgren, Annie

Walgren, Bradley

Wetstein, Justin

Wookey, Roland

Worman, Brooke

Yeend, Mackenzie

SOPHMORES, CUMULATIVE 4.0:

Allen, Payson

Armstrong, Ruston

Bantjes, Aida

Bleak, Bridger

Branch, Maggie

Branscom, Grace

Carducci, Delio

Dennis, Kate

DiJohn, Anthony

Douville, Sophia

Fike, Symphony

Gardner, Kaylee

Gertsch, Miriam

Goroncy, Natalia

Hook, Samantha

Islam, Alhena

Johnson, Emmy

Kauffman, Gus

Kozlowski, Kathryn

Ksaibati, Amel

Lam, Riley

Liu, Jessica

Lo, Yessica

Longress, Taryn

Marlatt, Amelia

McPherson, Olivia

Meeker Gordon, Lucie

Meyer, Marlena

Miller, Sam

Nottage, Kendra

Novogrodsky, Ruby

Peterson, Katie

Puckett, Stephanie

Raulston, Tabitha

Skagen, Mary

Swingholm, Mason

Thatcher, Thayne

Wilson, Kelsey

Wulff, Jayla

Yost, George

SOPHMORES, CUMULATIVE 3.9-3.5:

Adair, Janson

Arellano, Adriana

Arulsamy, Joshua

Ballard, Katherine

Barrick, Kylie

Berendsen, Laine

Bress, Molly

Brin, Hannah

Burleigh, Alex

Buss, Corinne

Canen, Spencer

Casas, Shania

Chavez, Scarlett

Chione, Michael

Clerkin, Sean

Dale, Alyssa

Daley-Green, William

DeMello, Brody

DeYoung, Maxwell

Dorrell, Grace

Elder, Josie

Frick, Connor

Gabriel, Lily

Hartsky, Fletcher

Hawkins, Easton

He, Andrew

Hidecker, Mylanie

Hoberg, Kaitlyn

Hodges, Kadin

Jablin, Madeline

Jackson, Simone

Kelly, Rowan

King, Rachel

Koske, Hadley

Kruszynski, Micheal

Leach, Jayden

Leon, Carmen

Malone, Brook

Malvoisin, Antoine

Mendick, Jordan

Meyen , Merek

Meyer, Ian

Modey , Noah

Moore, Kyle

Morton, Sage

Nair, Arundathi

Nyamadzavo, Anotidaishe

Oliver, Dane

Perea, Genevieve

Phillips, Adre’Anna

Randall, Kain

Reed, Joshua

Reynolds, Kara

Riffee, Noah

Robinson, Elijah

Ruiz, Jackeline

Schroeder, Heidi

Shaver, Ned

Six, Braden

Slyman, Ruby

Spiegelberg, Braeden

Steeve, Harrison

VanWinkle, Jordan

Wallace, Sarah

Ward, Saige

Webb, Calvin

Wheeler, Alexis

Whitman, Abigail

Wick, Harley

Wood, Maggie

Zhang, Boao

FRESHMEN, CUMULATIVE 4.0:

Abawe, Grace

Andersen, Marie

Andrews, Dillon

Arnold, Isabel

Berryhill, Libby

Bershinsky, Madeline

Bird, Brianna

Bleak, Braylen

Brenneman, Kolton

Carlson, Macie

Chamberlain, Ryan

Chaudhari, Payal

Conner, Zachary

Core, Savannah

Cowles, Derrick

Cox, Clara

Dahl, Austin

Delaney, Alexandra

DeMello, Molly

Durfee, Yvonne

Eliason, Sarah

Gardner, Taylor

Giron, DaiJane

Gonzales, Izabella

Hennen, Marianna

Hime, Autumn

Holles, Sydney

Johnson, Leila

Kaligis, Harlie

Kvenild, Katherine

Landry, Miranda

Levene, Brandon

Lewis, Parker

Lyford, Rebecca

Marshall, Ainsley

McConnell, Jenna

McIntyre, Mylee

Mobley, Fiona

Morris, Aidan

Nevshemal, Anna

O’Connor, Finley

Olaveson, Kenadi

Oler, Katia

Price, Fayth

Riedel, Teagan

Rittle, Theodore

Rose, Gianna

Samp, Abbie

Sanchez, Elicia

Settle, Mikaela

Shepherd, Laila

Smith, Logan

Spiegelberg, Kelton

Spivey , Isabelle

Sprinkle, Madeline

Stahl, Maya

Stone, Anne

Struempf, Treasure

Sylvestre, Jane

Tan, Mimi

Tangeman, David

Tillman, Zane

Towle, Lane

Williams, Ethan

Zafft, Ryan

FRESHMEN, CUMULATIVE 3.9-3.5:

Allen, Tonni

Almanza, Jasmine

Appelhans, Madelynn

Baas, Emma

Bacon, Ethan

Bartrop, Zoe

Beumer, Patrick

Boyer, Reed

Chontal-Navarrete, Bryan

Coca, Anabel

Cones, Nadia

Considine, Timothy

Contois, JJ

Crawford, Drake

Decker, Aspen

Dodd, Garrett

Ferrin, Lexx

Flores, Andrea

Fly, MaKayla

Fraley, Charlotte

Gerdes, Summer

Giraldo, Aidan

Gruver, Kieran

Henry, Kent

Idler, Kaitlynn

King, Elise

Knight , Savannah

Krause, Caroline

Martin, Sarah

McPherson, Katelyn

Murfitt, Maleah

Nagy, Camryn

Nunn, Colter

Parvin, Bryce

Pearce, Mia

Pemble, Collin

Peterson, Colette

Plant, Elijah

Predmore, Ashley

Puls, Keeley

Rampulla, Molly

Randall, Victoria

Rogers, Tanner

Rooney, Cathleen

Sandoval-Johnson, Treyjan

Scott, Alexis

Sell, Isaac

Shaver, Hank

Shipman, Camden

Sliger, Emma

Stannard, Andrew

Stickelman, Colby

Taylor, Lynnea

Vick, Kaelynn

Watkins, Vlad

Winberg, Mason

Winn, Sawyer

Yeend, Chloe

Laramie student among MSU spring graduates

Students from Wyoming were among the 1,561 Montana State University undergraduates who received diplomas during MSU’s 2018 spring commencement ceremonies May 5 in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, according to a news release.

Bill Pullman, a renowned Hollywood actor who started his career at MSU, received an honorary doctorate in arts and delivered the charge to the graduates at the morning ceremony. And Martin Goldsmith, a classical music radio announcer whose voice has graced Montana’s and the nation’s airwaves for decades, received an honorary doctorate in arts and delivered the charge to the graduates at the afternoon ceremony.

Undergraduate students graduating with honors must possess a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 to 3.69.

The student from Laramie graduating with honors, was:

William McDonald

Locals earn degree from WGU

Western Governors University hosted its 64th (Orlando, Florida), 65th (Seattle, Washington) and 66th (Las Vegas, Nevada) commencement ceremonies earlier this year to celebrate the graduation of about 15,000 graduates from across the country.

Linda Lovato of Laramie received her Master of Science in Accounting degree.

Savannah Cowdin of Laramie received her Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction degree.

Samuel Rubino of Laramie received his Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics (5-12) degree.

Stella Nowell of Laramie received her Master of Arts in English Language Learning (PreK-12) degree.

