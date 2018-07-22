Hometown news
LHS spring senior honor roll

Laramie High School

recently released its

2018 spring honor roll.

The following honor

roll students from LHS

include:

SENIORS, CUMULATIVE 4.0:

Bastian, Shyann

Branscom, Brandy

Clay, Colby

Dahl, Tyler

Dolence, Allison

Eliason, Catherine

Fernandez Estrada, Claudia

Gabriel, Amy

Graeff, Benjamin

Hasse, Amanda

Henry, Philip

McInroy, William

Meyer, Lindsey

Mikesell, Kalob

Morgan, Rachel

Nunn, Garrett

Scott, Jason

Skinner, Isla

Spiegelberg, Isaiah

Van Wig, Eric

Weatherford, Joshua

Wilson, Morganne

Wood, Katie

Zafft, Erik

SENIORS, CUMULATIVE 3.9-3.5:

Aanenson, Carsey

Ahern, Abijah

Aldridge, Keene

Alvarez, Darcey

Atencio, Timothy

Barbier, Rebecca

Barry, Tasen

Borer, Cortney

Brande, Emily

Brasher, Joseph

Browning, Chad

Brubaker, RaeMarie

Burman, Nathan

Buss, Olivia

Carter, Cholten

Chavez, Jessica

Clerkin, Margaret

Coleman, Isaac

Cossitt, Monica

Crum, Francis

Daley-Green, Madora

deJong, Joshua

Despain, Kyle

DeYoung, Jordan

Doherty, Sean

Dory, Kyle

Edwards, John

Fike, Ky

Ford, Larissa

Franc, Jesse

Fukova, Barbora

Gallegos, Kemsley

Gloss, Robin

Gonzales, Hope

Greenwald, Isaac

Hales, Kirby

Hamilton, Courtney

Hidecker, Ayla

Holles, Sarah

Hummel-Abraham, Erin

Izzo, Susan

Jablin, Katherine

Jankovic, Anja

Johnson, Hannah

Jones, Michaiah

Kempter, Lisa

Killpack, Abby

LaBrake, Jaden

Lake, McKay

Lee, Isabella

Lemus, Arsenio

Lockard, Caroline

Longress, Tori

Lyons, Kendra

Manley, Alexis

McCartor, Jade

McManamen, Ryan

Mehdi, Dilbar

Mendick, Sean

Molvar, Kimberly

Montez, Gabrielle

Murphy, Hannah

Pelkey, Annika

Penrod, Sierra

Pickerd, Caely

Poledna, Alayna

Pooler, Michaela

Poteet, Dawson

Powers, Hannah

Puckett, Daylon

Pulley, Alexandra

Romero, Sekoya

Rucinski, Brendan

Russow, Carlee

Sanchez, Marisela

Sinner, Trenton

Small, John

Smith, Sydney

Sorensen, Jaden

Stalder, Kailey

Stalder, Ryan

Stibitz, Paige

Stone, Lander

Stump, Miles

Suazo, Ashlee

Uehara, Madison

Veniegas, Taryn

Voss, Tyler

Weinstein-Warren, Lena

Welniak, Katherine

While, Taylor

Winder, Madison

Wodahl, Holly

Wulff, Kyra

Luther College announces 2018 local graduate

Luther College senior John Crecca, of Laramie, participated in commencement ceremonies for the class of 2018 at 10 a.m. May 27 in Luther’s Carlson Stadium.

Crecca received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.

A total of 467 students participated in the graduation ceremony.

Luther President Paula Carlson congratulated the graduates and introduced BJ Nichols, Luther alumnus and partner at Ernst & Young, who gave the commencement speech. Nichols, a 1997 Luther alumnus, currently works in the insurance and federal claims services sector of Ernst and Young, where he helps companies and governments recover financially following catastrophic loss.

A national liberal arts college with an enrollment of 2,050, Luther offers an academic curriculum that leads to the Bachelor of Arts degree in more than 60 majors and pre-professional programs, according to a news release. Go to www.luther.edu for more information about Luther College.

Local student makes Concordia University Wisconsin spring honors list

Concordia University officials released the spring honors list for the 2017-2018 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.

Allison McElwee, of Laramie, is a freshman studying sports med-ex physiology.

Founded in 1881, Concordia University Wisconsin, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, offers over 70 undergraduate majors and is affiliated with The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, according to a news release. The school is located on 200 acres of Lake Michigan shoreline, only 15 minutes north of downtown Milwaukee.

How to submit to Hometown News

If you have an item for Hometown News you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Fridays for publication in Sunday papers. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.

