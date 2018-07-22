LHS spring senior honor roll
Laramie High School
recently released its
2018 spring honor roll.
The following honor
roll students from LHS
include:
SENIORS, CUMULATIVE 4.0:
Bastian, Shyann
Branscom, Brandy
Clay, Colby
Dahl, Tyler
Dolence, Allison
Eliason, Catherine
Fernandez Estrada, Claudia
Gabriel, Amy
Graeff, Benjamin
Hasse, Amanda
Henry, Philip
McInroy, William
Meyer, Lindsey
Mikesell, Kalob
Morgan, Rachel
Nunn, Garrett
Scott, Jason
Skinner, Isla
Spiegelberg, Isaiah
Van Wig, Eric
Weatherford, Joshua
Wilson, Morganne
Wood, Katie
Zafft, Erik
SENIORS, CUMULATIVE 3.9-3.5:
Aanenson, Carsey
Ahern, Abijah
Aldridge, Keene
Alvarez, Darcey
Atencio, Timothy
Barbier, Rebecca
Barry, Tasen
Borer, Cortney
Brande, Emily
Brasher, Joseph
Browning, Chad
Brubaker, RaeMarie
Burman, Nathan
Buss, Olivia
Carter, Cholten
Chavez, Jessica
Clerkin, Margaret
Coleman, Isaac
Cossitt, Monica
Crum, Francis
Daley-Green, Madora
deJong, Joshua
Despain, Kyle
DeYoung, Jordan
Doherty, Sean
Dory, Kyle
Edwards, John
Fike, Ky
Ford, Larissa
Franc, Jesse
Fukova, Barbora
Gallegos, Kemsley
Gloss, Robin
Gonzales, Hope
Greenwald, Isaac
Hales, Kirby
Hamilton, Courtney
Hidecker, Ayla
Holles, Sarah
Hummel-Abraham, Erin
Izzo, Susan
Jablin, Katherine
Jankovic, Anja
Johnson, Hannah
Jones, Michaiah
Kempter, Lisa
Killpack, Abby
LaBrake, Jaden
Lake, McKay
Lee, Isabella
Lemus, Arsenio
Lockard, Caroline
Longress, Tori
Lyons, Kendra
Manley, Alexis
McCartor, Jade
McManamen, Ryan
Mehdi, Dilbar
Mendick, Sean
Molvar, Kimberly
Montez, Gabrielle
Murphy, Hannah
Pelkey, Annika
Penrod, Sierra
Pickerd, Caely
Poledna, Alayna
Pooler, Michaela
Poteet, Dawson
Powers, Hannah
Puckett, Daylon
Pulley, Alexandra
Romero, Sekoya
Rucinski, Brendan
Russow, Carlee
Sanchez, Marisela
Sinner, Trenton
Small, John
Smith, Sydney
Sorensen, Jaden
Stalder, Kailey
Stalder, Ryan
Stibitz, Paige
Stone, Lander
Stump, Miles
Suazo, Ashlee
Uehara, Madison
Veniegas, Taryn
Voss, Tyler
Weinstein-Warren, Lena
Welniak, Katherine
While, Taylor
Winder, Madison
Wodahl, Holly
Wulff, Kyra
Luther College announces 2018 local graduate
Luther College senior John Crecca, of Laramie, participated in commencement ceremonies for the class of 2018 at 10 a.m. May 27 in Luther’s Carlson Stadium.
Crecca received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.
A total of 467 students participated in the graduation ceremony.
Luther President Paula Carlson congratulated the graduates and introduced BJ Nichols, Luther alumnus and partner at Ernst & Young, who gave the commencement speech. Nichols, a 1997 Luther alumnus, currently works in the insurance and federal claims services sector of Ernst and Young, where he helps companies and governments recover financially following catastrophic loss.
A national liberal arts college with an enrollment of 2,050, Luther offers an academic curriculum that leads to the Bachelor of Arts degree in more than 60 majors and pre-professional programs, according to a news release. Go to www.luther.edu for more information about Luther College.
Local student makes Concordia University Wisconsin spring honors list
Concordia University officials released the spring honors list for the 2017-2018 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.
Allison McElwee, of Laramie, is a freshman studying sports med-ex physiology.
Founded in 1881, Concordia University Wisconsin, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, offers over 70 undergraduate majors and is affiliated with The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, according to a news release. The school is located on 200 acres of Lake Michigan shoreline, only 15 minutes north of downtown Milwaukee.
How to submit to Hometown News
If you have an item for Hometown News you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Fridays for publication in Sunday papers. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
