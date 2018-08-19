Laramie Woman’s Club help out at Senior Olympics
On Aug. 2-4, the Laramie Woman’s Club, for the second year in a row, assisted the Laramie Parks & Recreation Center by checking in 452 seniors from 20 states who arrived in Laramie to participate in more than 2,600 events, according to a news release. Of the 452, 206 were from out of state. Pickleball was the most popular, event with 52 participants.
In 2017, there were 13 states represented with 270 registrants. This year’s event saw a significant increase in participation and the need to have volunteers assisting in making the event run smoothly and be a success, the release states. In spite of the huge increase in participation, comments from attendees were glowing regarding the friendliness, professionalism and efficiency of hosting such a massive undertaking, and the Woman’s Club is proud to have been a part of this special event, the release states.
The 2019 games will be June 14-16 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
