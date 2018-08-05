Laramie High School photo contest winners’ work on exhibit
The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming announces the winning entries in its annual “I Believe in Conservation” high school photography contest will be on display through Aug. 17 at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
Prizes were awarded in four categories including Lands, People and Nature, Waters and Wildlife. Community awards were also given in recognition of outstanding contributions from each participating school, according to a news release.
Laramie High School was represented by two winners. Collin Pemble took third place in Wyoming Waters for “Little Laramie River, near Centennial, WY” and Sam Miller was the Community winner for “Willows sticking out of the ice at Pole Mountain Beaver Pond.”
First place winners received $250 each, second place winners received $100, and third place and community award winners received $50 prizes. Finalist and winning images from the 2017 contest will been on display in towns across the state.
Go to ww.nature.org/wyoming to view a slideshow of the winning images.
University of Wisconsin Madison announces 2018 local graduate
University of Wisconsin-Madison senior Billie Scambler, of Laramie, participated in spring commencement ceremonies May 11-12.
Scambler received a Bachelor of Science degree from College of Letters and Science, Gender and Women’s Studies.
Nearly 7,500 students received degrees.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank told graduates they’ve been educated in the proud tradition of the Wisconsin Idea — the commitment to public service. She urged graduates to focus on the question, “What am I doing for others?”
“If you keep asking that question, you will keep finding ways to use your knowledge and skills to make the real world a little better,” she said. During his remarks, David Muir, anchor of “ABC World News Tonight,” emphasized two themes: our shared humanity and the need to overcome fear. Go to www.wisc.edu for more information about UW-Madison.
How to submit to Hometown News
If you have an item for Hometown News you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Fridays for publication in Sunday papers. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
