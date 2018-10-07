P.A.T.S.: (Public Assistance Transportation Service). Bus rides within Laramie city limits. A $3 contribution per one way is requested for those ages 60 and older. A $3 cost per one way is required for those ages 59 and younger. Call to schedule rides.
WHITNEY WELLNESS CENTER: Foot care, in-home personal care, Beltone hearing tests, more.
MEALS: Tuesday-Friday lunch (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.), Monday night dinner (5 p.m.) and home-delivered meals.
ACTIVITIES: Exercise & fitness, support groups, community assistance, social activities, many more.
Below is this week’s schedule of events:
Monday
EXERCISE AND DANCE CLASS is at 9 a.m. This class uses a variety of exercise DVDs to guide participants through stretching and strengthening. After the DVD is completed, they practice line dancing.
CHESS is at 10 a.m. Players of all strengths are invited to bring a board or use the center’s.
FALL PREVENTION CLASS is at 10:30 a.m. This class, designed to strengthen participants’ balance, is led by a variety of trained professionals.
BINGO is at 12:30 p.m.
MELODEES meet at 1:30 p.m. This is a singing group for folks who enjoy music and performing around town.
ARTHRITIS EXERCISE is at 3:30 p.m. Chair exercises and stretches designed for those with arthritis are led by Donna Early.
Tuesday
TAI CHI is at 8 a.m. This is a series of slow, gentle movements designed to promote balance, coordination, flexibility and strength.
DRAWING GROUP is at 9 a.m. The class is taught by Brenda Winter.
LINE DANCING is at 9:10 a.m. The class is led by Treece Sisneros.
MUSICAL EXERCISE/RESISTANCE TRAINING is at 10:30 a.m. Muscle strengthening and stretching exercises are practiced along with a musical background while participants sit in or stand next to a chair.
MAT YOGA WITH KANDI FURPHY is at 11:45 a.m. The class blends power, flexibility, strength and balance on the mat.
BIBLE STUDY is at 12:30 p.m. The study is led by Chaplain Rich Henderson.
PINOCHLE is at 12:30 p.m.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE is at 1 p.m. Call Carol Brose at 745-7549 for a partner.
PILATES FUNDAMENTALS is at 1 p.m. This is a gentle full-body workout to build core strength while reducing stress.
CHAIR YOGA WITH KANDI FURPHY is at 2:30 p.m. Students will sit or stand next to a chair, providing a sense of freedom and support while doing gentle stretches.
ZUMBA is at 5:30 p.m. This is a dance fitness program for all ages led by Ruby Sanchez.
Wednesday
BEGINNING LINE DANCING CLASS is at 9 a.m. Easy routines and steps are taught by Treece Sisneros.
CHESS is at 10 a.m. Players of all strengths are invited to bring a board or use the center’s.
FALL PREVENTION CLASS is at 10:30 a.m. This class, designed to strengthen participants’ balance, is led by a variety of trained professionals.
ROCK STEADY BOXING is at 12:30 p.m. This is a fitness program to empower people with Parkinson’s disease to fight back. Call to schedule an intake consultation.
NEEDLEWORK is at 12:30 p.m. Friends gather to work on individual projects.
OPEN GYM is at 2 p.m. Stability and balance training, personal training, group training and boxing classes are led by University of Wyoming kinesiology students.
ARTHRITIS EXERCISE is at 3:30 p.m. Chair exercises and stretches designed for those with arthritis.
ZUMBA is at 5:30 p.m. This is a dance fitness program for all ages led by Ruby Sanchez.
Thursday
EXERCISE AND DANCE is at 9 a.m. This class uses a variety of exercise DVDs to guide participants through stretching and strengthening. After the DVD is completed, they practice line dancing.
MUSICAL EXERCISE/RESISTANCE TRAINING is at 10:30 a.m. Muscle strengthening and stretching exercises are practiced along with a musical background while participants sit in or stand next to a chair.
CAREGIVER’S SUPPORT GROUP is at 11:45 a.m.
MEXICAN TRAIN DOMINOES is at 1 p.m.
SHANGHAI RUMMY is at 1 p.m.
WATERCOLOR CLASS is at 1 p.m. Attendees can bring their own materials and paint with others who share the passion and talent of watercolors.
ZUMBA is at 5:30 p.m. This is a dance fitness program for all ages led by Ruby Sanchez.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE is at 6:30 p.m. Call Carol Brose at 745-7549 for a partner.
Friday
SENIORS ON THE GO meets at 8:45 a.m. to carpool to Hidden Trail to Point Crawford. The event is subject to change.
VET’S COFFEE WITH PROGRAM is at 9 a.m. Veterans are welcome to come and hear a presentation by various speakers and visit with other vets.
LINE DANCING is at 9 a.m. The class is led by Treece Sisneros.
RECYCLED CARDS is at 9:30 a.m. Used cards are made into new cards and sold for $1 each at the Eppson Center.
CHESS is at 10 a.m. Players of all strengths are invited to bring a board or use the center’s.
FALL PREVENTION CLASS is at 10:30 a.m. This class, designed to strengthen participants’ balance, is led by a variety of trained professionals.
ROCK STEADY BOXING is at 12:30 p.m. This is a fitness program to empower people with Parkinson’s disease to fight back. Call to schedule an intake consultation.
OPEN GYM is at 2 p.m. Stability and balance training, personal training, group training and boxing classes are led by University of Wyoming kinesiology students.
