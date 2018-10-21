Monday
9am Exercise and Dance Class This class uses a variety of exercise DVD’s to guide them through stretching and strengthening. After the DVD is completed, the participants practice line dancing.
10am Chess Players of all strengths invited! Bring a board or use ours.
10:30am Fall Prevention Class This class is designed to strengthen the participant’s balance, led by by a variety of trained professionals.
12:30pm Bingo
1:30pm Melodees This is a singing group for folks who enjoy music and performing around town.
3:30pm Arthritis Exercise Class These are chair exercises and stretches designed for those with arthritis, led by Donna Earley.
Tuesday
8am Tai Chi A series of slow, gentle movements, designed to promote balance, coordination, flexibility and strength.
9:10am Line Dancing Led by Treece Sisneros.
10:30am Musical Exercise/Resistance Training Muscle strengthening and stretching exercises are practiced while sitting in a chair or while standing next to a chair, along with a musical background.
11:45am Gentle Mat Yoga Blend flexibility, strength and balance in a class on the mat. Taught by Kandi Furphy.
12:30pm Pinochle
12:30pm Bible Study Led by Chaplain Rich Henderson.
1pm Duplicate Bridge
1pm Pilates Fundamentals This is a full body mat workout to build core strength while reducing stress. 2:30pm Chair Yoga Students will sit or stand next to a chair, providing a sense of freedom and support while doing gentle stretches. Taught by Kandi Furphy.
Wednesday
9am Beginning Line Dancing Class Easy routines and steps taught by Treece Sisneros.
9:15am Medicare Open Enrollment Drug Plan Review Call the Eppson Center for an appointment with a trained volunteer.
10am Chess Players of all strengths invited! Bring a board or use ours.
10:30am Fall Prevention Class This class is designed to strengthen the participant’s balance, led by a variety of trained professionals.
12:30 Rock Steady Boxing A fitness program to empower people with Parkinson’s disease to fight back. Call to schedule an intake consultation.
1pm Needlework Friends gather to work on individual projects.
2pm Open Gym Stability and balance training, personal training, group training, boxing classes led by UW kinesiology students.
3:30pm Arthritis Exercise Class These are chair exercises and stretches designed for those with arthritis.
Thursday
9am Exercise and Dance This class uses a variety of exercise DVD’s to guide them through stretching and strengthening. After the DVD is completed, the participants practice line dancing.
9:45am Medicare Open Enrollment Drug Plan Review Call the Eppson Center for an appointment with a trained volunteer.
10am Diabetes Empowerment Education Program Free Class.
10:30am Musical Exercise/Resistance Training Muscle strengthening and stretching exercises are practiced while sitting in a chair or while standing next to a chair, along with a musical background.
12:30pm Craft Project with Kathleen Clymer
1pm Mexican Train Dominoes
1pm Shanghai Rummy
1pm Watercolor Class Bring your own materials and paint with others who share the passion and talent of watercolors.
6:30pm Duplicate Bridge
Friday
8:45am Seniors On The Go (Meet at the Eppson Center to carpool to destination) Haunted Forest (subject to change)
9am Line Dancing Led by Treece Sisneros.
9am Vet’s coffee with program Veterans are welcome to come and hear a presentation by various speakers and visit with other vets.
9:30am Recycled Card Project New greeting cards are created from old greeting cards.
10am Chess Players of all strengths invited! Bring a board or use ours.
10:30am Fall Prevention Class This class is designed to strengthen the participant’s balance, led by a variety of trained professionals.
12:30 Rock Steady Boxing A fitness program to empower people with Parkinson’s disease to fight back. Call to schedule an intake consultation.
2pm Open Gym Stability and balance training, personal training, group training, boxing classes led by UW kinesiology students.
Friday Night Out at Napoli’s Call the Eppson Center to make a reservation.
Saturday
9am AARP Safe Driving Class Call the Eppson Center to sign up.
