Monday
Exercise and Dance Class is at 9 a.m. This class uses a variety of exercise DVDs to guide participants through stretching and strengthening. After the DVD is completed, they practice line dancing.
Chess is at 10 a.m. Players of all strengths are invited to bring a board or use the center’s.
Fall Prevention Class is at 10:30 a.m. This class, designed to strengthen participants’ balance, is led by by a variety of trained professionals.
Fall Prevention Chair Exercises Class is at 11:45 a.m. The entire class is taught in chairs (wheelchairs and scooters are welcome).
Bingo is at 12:30 p.m.
Melodees Singing Practice is at 1:30 p.m. This is a group of folks who like to sing and share the gift of music as they perform around the community.
Arthritis Exercise Class is at 3:30 p.m. Chair exercises and stretches designed for those with arthritis are led by Donna Earley.
Tuesday
Tai Chi is at 8 a.m. This is a series of slow, gentle movements designed to promote balance, coordination, flexibility and strength.
Intermediate Line Dancing Class is at 9:10 a.m. This is a fun, casual opportunity to practice familiar dance steps and learn some new ones.
Musical Exercise is at 10:30 a.m. Muscle strengthening and stretching exercises are practiced along with a musical background while participants sit in or stand next to a chair.
Resistance Training is at 11 a.m. Hand weights and stretch bands are used to strengthen muscles while sitting in a chair.
Pinochle is at 12:30 p.m.
Duplicate Bridge is at 1 p.m. Call Carol Brose at 745-7549 for a partner.
Chair Yoga is at 3:10 p.m. Strengthening exercises, yoga poses, stretching and guided meditation are practiced while participants stand or sit in a chair.
Zumba is at 5:30 p.,m. This is a dance fitness program for all ages led by Ruby Sanchez.
Wednesday
AARP Safe Driving Class is at 9 a.m. Call the Eppson Center to sign up.
Beginning Line Dancing Class is at 9 a.m. Easy routines and steps are taught and practiced.
Chess is at 10 a.m. Players of all strengths are invited to bring a board or use the center’s.
Fall Prevention Class is at 10:30 a.m. This class, designed to strengthen participants’ balance, is led by by a variety of trained professionals.
Rock Steady Boxing is at 12:30 p.m. This is a fitness program to empower people with Parkinson’s disease to fight back. Call to schedule an intake consultation.
Open Gym is at 2 p.m. Stability and balance training, personal training, group training and boxing classes are led by University of Wyoming kinesiology students.
Arthritis Exercise is at 3:30 p.m. Chair exercises and stretches designed for those with arthritis are led by Donna Earley.
Zumba is at 5:30 p.m. This is a dance fitness program for all ages led by Ruby Sanchez.
Thursday
Exercise and Dance is at 9 a.m. This class uses a variety of exercise DVDs to guide participants through stretching and strengthening. After the DVD is completed, they practice line dancing.
Musical Exercise is at 10:30 a.m. Muscle strengthening and stretching exercises are practiced along with a musical background while participants sit in or stand next to a chair.
Resistance Training is at 11 a.m. Hand weights and stretch bands are used to strengthen muscles while participants sit in a chair.
Beltone is at 11 a.m. Call 800-430-5282 to make an appointment with the Beltone-certified hearing specialist.
Shanghai Rummy is at 1 p.m.
Watercolor Class is at 1 p.m. Attendees can bring their own materials and paint with others who share the passion and talent of watercolors.
Coffee, Conversation, Coloring is at 1 p.m. Pages and colored pencils will be provided for use, or attendees can bring their own pictures and crayons.
Biscuits and Jam is at 1 p.m. Attendees can bring thier own instruments and enjoy a good time playing music together.
Chair Yoga is at 3:10 p.m. Strengthening exercises, yoga poses, stretching and guided meditation are practiced while participants are standing or seated on a chair.
Zumba is at 5:30 p.m. This is a dance fitness program for all ages led by Ruby Sanchez.
Duplicate Bridge is at 6:30 p.m. Call Carol Brose at 745-7549 for a partner.
Friday
Seniors On The Go meets at 8:45 a.m. to carpool to a hike along the face of Sheep Mountain (the event is subject to change).
Vet’s coffee with program is at 9 a.m. Veterans are welcome to come and hear a presentation by various speakers and visit with other vets.
Intermediate Line Dancing Class is at 9 a.m. This is a fun, casual opportunity to practice familiar dance steps and learn some new ones.
Recycled Greeting Cards is at 9:30 a.m. New greeting cards are created from used, donated cards to be sold at the Eppson Center.
Chess is at 10 a.m. Players of all strengths are invited to bring a board or use the center’s.
Fall Prevention Class is at 10:30 a.m. This class, designed to strengthen participants’ balance, is led by by a variety of trained professionals.
Sign Language Class is at 12:30 p.m. Esther Hartsky from the University of Wyoming will introduce participants to some basics in sign language.
Rock Steady Boxing is at 12;30 p.m. This is a fitness program to empower people with Parkinson’s disease to fight back. Call to schedule an intake consultation.
Open Gym is at 2 p.m. Stability and balance training, personal training, group training and boxing classes are led by University of Wyoming kinesiology students.
Friday Night Out is at 5 p.m. at Wyoming Rib and Chop House, 2415 Grand Ave. Call the Eppson Center for reservations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.