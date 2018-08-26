Monday
EXERCISE AND DANCE CLASS is at 9 a.m. This class uses a variety of exercise DVDs to guide participants through stretching and strengthening. After the DVD is completed, they practice line dancing.
CHESS is at 10 a.m. Players of all strengths are invited to bring a board or use the center’s.
FALL PREVENTION CLASS is at 10:30 a.m. This class, designed to strengthen participants’ balance, is led by by a variety of trained professionals.
BINGO is at 12:30 p.m.
OPEN GYM is at 2 p.m. Stability and balance training, personal training, group training and boxing classes are led by University of Wyoming kinesiology students.
ARTHRITIS EXERCISE is at 3:30 p.m. Chair exercises and stretches designed for those with arthritis are led by Donna Early.
Tuesday
TAI CHI is at 8 a.m. This is a series of slow, gentle movements designed to promote balance, coordination, flexibility and strength.
MUSICAL EXERCISE is at 10:30 a.m. Muscle strengthening and stretching exercises are practiced along with a musical background while participants sit in or stand next to a chair.
RESISTANCE TRAINING is at 11 a.m. Hand weights and stretch bands are used to strengthen muscles while sitting in a chair.
PINOCHLE is at 12:30 p.m.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE is at 1 p.m. Call Carol Brose at 745-7549 for a partner.
PILATES WITH LISA is at 1 p.m. This is a gentle full-body workout to build core strength while reducing stress.
Wednesday
BEGINNING LINE DANCING CLASS is at 9 a.m. Easy routines and steps are taught and practiced.
CHESS is at 10 a.m. Players of all strengths are invited to bring a board or use the center’s.
FALL PREVENTION CLASS is at 10:30 a.m. This class, designed to strengthen participants’ balance, is led by by a variety of trained professionals.
ROCK STEADY BOXING is at 12:30 p.m. This is a fitness program to empower people with Parkinson’s disease to fight back. Call to schedule an intake consultation.
OPEN GYM is at 2 p.m. Stability and balance training, personal training, group training and boxing classes are led by University of Wyoming kinesiology students.
ARTHRITIS EXERCISE is at 3:30 p.m. Chair exercises and stretches designed for those with arthritis.
Thursday
EXERCISE AND DANCE is at 9 a.m. This class uses a variety of exercise DVDs to guide participants through stretching and strengthening. After the DVD is completed, they practice line dancing.
MUSICAL EXERCISE is at 10:30 a.m. Muscle strengthening and stretching exercises are practiced along with a musical background while participants sit in or stand next to a chair.
RESISTANCE TRAINING is at 11 a.m. Hand weights and stretch bands are used to strengthen muscles while participants sit in a chair.
SHANGHAI RUMMY is at 1 p.m.
WATERCOLOR CLASS is at 1 p.m. Attendees can bring their own materials and paint with others who share the passion and talent of watercolors.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE is at 6:30 p.m. Call Carol Brose at 745-7549 for a partner.
Friday
SENIORS ON THE GO is canceled for the Labor Day weekend.
VET’S COFFEE WITH PROGRAM is at 9 a.m. Veterans are welcome to come and hear a presentation by various speakers and visit with other vets.
CHESS is at 10 a.m. Players of all strengths are invited to bring a board or use the center’s.
FALL PREVENTION CLASS is at 10:30 a.m. This class, designed to strengthen participants’ balance, is led by by a variety of trained professionals.
ROCK STEADY BOXING is at 12;30 p.m. This is a fitness program to empower people with Parkinson’s disease to fight back. Call to schedule an intake consultation.
OPEN GYM is at 2 p.m. Stability and balance training, personal training, group training and boxing classes are led by University of Wyoming kinesiology students.
FRIDAY NIGHT OUT is at the Beartree Café, 2768 Wyoming Highway 130 in Centennial. Call the Eppson Center to make a reservation. There is limited seating on the bus for a small fee, or participants can drive themselves.
