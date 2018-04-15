Blayne Hayes of Cheyenne is happy to announce the engagement of his daughter Andrea S. Hayes to Richard A. Clark. Andrea is a 2013 graduate of Cheyenne East High School and will graduate from University of Wyoming on May 12 with a degree in elementary education.
Richard is a corporal in the United States Marine Corp Reserve and is a 2012 graduate of Rock River High School and a 2017 graduate of the University of Wyoming with a BS in management. Andrea is the daughter of Blayne Hayes and the late Ann Hayes of Cheyenne and Richard is the son of Eric and Lana Clark of Rock River.
