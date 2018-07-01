Birth
SADRIANA MARLEY LANICH, a girl, was born June 29, 2018, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital to Chanel Wieburg and James ‘Chris’ Lanich. She weighed 6 pounds, 3½ ounces. She has two siblings, Haylie Wieburg, 17 and Abbigale Lanich, 1. Grandparents are Neal Wieburg (deceased) and Shannon Wieburg, of Laramie, and James A. Lanich and Dionna Lanich, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Great-grandparents are LaVena Wyatt, of Laramie, Darrell Wieburg, of Green River, and William ‘Bill’ Lanich and Jean Lanich, of Centennial.

