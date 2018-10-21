AZARIAH RUBEN ORTEGA-LEYBA, a boy, was born Oct. 9, 2018, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital to Kayla L. Ortega and Humberto A Caldera-Leyba. He weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces. He has three siblings: Antonio, 11, Talon, 9 and Azharae, 2. Maternal grandparents are Kimberly Millman and Ernie Ortega, of Laramie. Paternal grandparents are Louise Caldera and Ramon Caldera, of Laramie. Maternal great-grandparents are Tony Ortega and Annie Ortega, of Laramie, and Patsy Smith, of Laramie. Paternal great-grandparents are Nora Leyba and Ruben Leyba, of Laramie.

