Adaline Clara, a girl, was born Sept. 13, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Andrew Deuell and Chelsie Hess, of Fruita, Colorado. She weighed 7 lbs. She has one sibling, William August Deuell, 2. Grandparents are Rick Deuell and Linda Deuell, of Laramie, and Bill Hess and Judy Hess, of Goshen, New Hampshire.

