Adaline Clara, a girl, was born Sept. 13, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Andrew Deuell and Chelsie Hess, of Fruita, Colorado. She weighed 7 lbs. She has one sibling, William August Deuell, 2. Grandparents are Rick Deuell and Linda Deuell, of Laramie, and Bill Hess and Judy Hess, of Goshen, New Hampshire.
birth announcement
Birth Announcements: Nov. 11
