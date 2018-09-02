OWEN BLAISE PETERSON, a boy, was born Aug. 18 to Jonah and Danielle Peterson. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces. He has four siblings, McKyln, Michael, Luke and Titus. Maternal grandparents are Randy and Jeanette Madden, of Laramie. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Margaret Peterson, of Laramie.
