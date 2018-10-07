Laramie, WY (82070)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to cloudy skies and light rain late. High 49F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.