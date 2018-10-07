GRADY ANTHONY ORTEGON, a boy, was born Sept. 25 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital to Stella Larsen and Andrew Ortegon. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Patricia Ortegon, Tony Ortegon, Rafe Cooper and Tory Larsen. Great-grandparents are Grady Cooper, Loretha Shuttlesworth, Herma Frausto, Raymond Larsen and Pricilla Ortegon.
