Cy Ranz Literati, a boy, was born June 9, 2018, in Laramie to Patty (née Ranz) Literati and Alex Literati. He weighed 8 pounds. Grandparents are Tom and Phyllis Ranz, of Laramie and Al and Marianne Literati, of Westminster, Colorado.
