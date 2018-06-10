OAKLEE MYKEL OTT, a girl, was born May 30 to Hayden and Megan Ott. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces. She has one sibling, Lynden Olivia Ott. Grandparents are Lyle and Shauna Galloway, of Ashton, Idaho, Ruth and Randy Ott, of Powell, and Suzanne Ackerman, of Powell.
