Chesney Ann Thompson, a girl, was born April 25 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital to Drew and Breanna Thompson, of Laramie. She weighed 4 pounds, 12 ounces. She has two siblings, Roady Thompson, 3, and Sylas Thompson, 1½. Grandparents are Chris and Erica Mazurie, of Laramie, and Andy and Joy Thompson, of Laramie. Great-grandparents are Don and Sharon Davis, of Laramie, Judy and the late Dave Thompson, of Laramie, Sharon and the late Jim Hand, of Laramie, and Martin and the late Margaret Mazurie, of Lander.
Deacon Hiller, a boy, was born May 3, 2018, in Laramie to Brandy Goodman and Joseph Hiller, of Laramie. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces. He has two siblings, Tristen Hiller, 3, and Sophie Hiller, 8. Grandparents are Lori Zuck, of Oil City, Pennsylvania, Joseph Goodman, of Laramie, Janice Hiller, of Laramie, and Randy Hiller, of Laramie.
