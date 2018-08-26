Birth Announcement

Tanner Robert Lang, a boy, was born Sept. 30 to Jeffery and Ashley Lang. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. He has two siblings, Porter and Libby Lang. Maternal grandparents are Carl and Tammy Miller, of Laramie. Paternal grandparents are Don and Sally Delwood, of Columbia, Missouri.
