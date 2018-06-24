Balthrop anniversary

Billy and Margaret Balthrop will celebrate 60 years of marriage Thursday. Their life of love started on a blind date over a Coke in 1957. They were married June 28, 1958, in Farmington, New Mexico. Following a short stint in the U.S. Marines, Billy began his lifetime career as a petroleum engineer with Standard Oil, which eventually became BP America. Margaret faithfully managed the family and home, eventually completing her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Wyoming in 1986.
Billy and Margaret raised three children — David, Julie and Laurie — moving from Odessa to Midland to Fort Worth, Texas. In the early ’70s, Billy was transferred to Casper, where he fell in love with Wyoming and never looked back. In 1993, they retired in the Centennial Valley, fully enjoying Wyoming’s outdoors and fishing likely every spot in the Snowy Range. In 2016, they moved “south” to Laramie. Billy and Margaret exemplify togetherness, grace, unconditional love and endless trust. Some of their greatest strengths are their servant hearts where throughout the years they have tirelessly served together in their local churches and community. Whether leading vacation Bible school, serving as a church deacon, teaching sewing, volunteering at the local Lion’s Club, ladies’ club or volunteer fire department … they did it together. They love their Wyoming Cowboys and are faithful attendees and season ticket holders for football and men’s and women’s basketball.
Their utter commitment to their children and family is their most priceless legacy. Their three children (David and his wife Sandy, in Fort Collins, Colorado, Julie and her husband Joey, from Thomaston, Georgia, and Laurie and her husband Brian, from Cheyenne), their 14 grandchildren and their two (with two more this fall) great-grandchildren all consider Billy and Margaret truly the most amazing parents and grandparents ever. Their goodness and love permeate throughout the family, exemplifying true values of a lifelong marriage.
Their family congratulates them on 60 amazing years and want them to know we love them very much.
