The children of Robert and Rose West announce the 70th anniversary of their parents. They were married Sept. 3, 1948, in Fort Madison, Iowa. Robert was a mason contractor in Monmouth, Illinois, and his wife Rose was his bookkeeper. The couple have three children, Roberta (Gary) Kinney, of Gillette, Michael (Nancy) West, of Monmouth, Illinois, Jolene (Jim) Giese, of Laramie; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A family gathering to celebrate the anniversary was Aug. 25 in Laramie at the home of Jolene Giese. All children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren attended. The celebration also included recognizing Robert and Rose’s 90th birthdays, which will be later in the fall.
