Cecil Anniversary

Jack and Evelyn (née Melonuk) Cecil are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Jack and Evie were married June 30, 1968, at the Presbyterian Church in Torrington. They were blessed with three daughters, Wendy, Jennifer (Jory) and Jacqueline (Dan), and five grandchildren, Tyler, Madison, Haylee, Brody and Theodore. The family would like to celebrate with a card shower. Please send cards to P.O. Box 6, Torrington, WY 82240.

