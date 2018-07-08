SUMMER READING HAS BEGUN: Come by the library to pick up reading logs and join ACPL for the All Aboard! Summer Reading Program celebrating Laramie’s 150th anniversary through July 31.
Sunday
GREAT AMERICAN READ FILM SERIES is at 7 p.m. Join ACPL for yet another classic novel adapted for the silver screen. This week will feature the second half of a 1989 miniseries based off of a popular western book series by Larry McMurtry.
Monday
STORYTIME YOGA is at 10:30 a.m. at Undine Park (note the new location for summer). Young children can tell a story through yoga. The location will change to ACPL’s Large Meeting Room during bad weather and will be announced on the ACPL Facebook page. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
ACPL Board of Directors meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Members of the public are welcome to attend. Email Ruth Troyanek at rtroyanek@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Tuesday
Drop-in Tech Help is from 10-11 a.m. The public can stop by for help and troubleshooting for computers, tablets or smartphones. Email Kathi Wilhelm, kwilhelm@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
BOOK BABIES is at 10:15 a.m. Attendees ages birth-2 and their caregivers meet outside on the patio for stories, songs and rhymes. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
STRESS RELIEF CLINIC is from noon-1 p.m. The Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics are a resource that uses group ear acupuncture as formulated by the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association. Everyone is welcome. Call Sara Bursac at 460-2771 for more information.
SUMMER READING EVENT is at 2 p.m. This week features a Wyoming’s statehood anniversary with a Wild West Jubilee. There will be lots of fun Western-themed activities. Special guests will be Jenielle Kohl, 2018 Miss Laramie Jubilee, and her court. Email mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 p.m. This program is for teens ages 13-18. This week features Laramie-themed bingo and trivia. Email Liz Palmer at epalmer@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
THE GAME BAZAAR is from 7-10 p.m. All ages are welcome to come play a wide variety of tabletop games. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Wednesday
Stories @ the Parks is at 10 a.m. at LaPrele Park. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org.
Stories @ the Parks is at 11 a.m. at Kiwanis Park. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org.
Library & Lunch is at 11:45 a.m. at Linford Elementary School. A free lunch is open to all children 18 and younger. No enrollment is necessary. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. The public can join volunteers from the Albany County Genealogical Society for one-on-one support researching family history and learn ways to answer the questions the internet cannot provide. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Read to a Dog is from 2-3 p.m. Participants can sign up at the info desk or over the phone to read to Penny, Radar or Hunter for 15 minutes. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Teen Creative Writing Group is at 3:45 p.m. This week will feature working on revision. Participants ages 12-18 can bring a piece they want to work on. Email Liz Palmer at epalmer@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Quintessential Sequential: a graphic novel book club meets at 7 p.m. at Lovejoys Bar and Grill. The discussion includes “Runaways” by Brian K. Vaughan. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Thursday
STORIES @ THE PARKS is at 9:30 a.m. at Kiowa Park. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org.
STORIES @ THE PARKS is at 10:30 a.m. at the Albany County Public Library Gardens. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org.
BOOK BABIES is at 11:15 a.m. Children ages birth-2 and their caregivers meet on the patio for stories, songs and rhymes. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
LEGO CLUB is at 2 p.m. Attendees can build, inspire and create with Legos provided by ACPL. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
League of Women Voters Candidate Forum is from 7-9 p.m. The forum features candidates for City Council Ward 1.
Booked for Murder: A True Crime Book Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery. This is a book club for fans of “Serial,” “My Favorite Murder,” and “Forensic Files.” Each month, the group will delve into infamous murders, serial killers and other true crime mysteries. This month, the group will be discussing “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” by John Berendt. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Friday
STORIES @ THE PARKS is at 10 a.m. at Washington Park. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org.
STORIES @ THE PARKS is at 11 a.m. at LaBonte Park. These are free 30-minute storytimes at Laramie’s local parks — rain or shine. This program is part of the All Aboard! Library Summer Reading Program. Email Monica Owens at mowens@albanycountylibrary.org.
Saturday
SIT AND KNIT! is at 1:30-3:30 p.m. All ages and levels of expertise are welcome to bring thier projects, enjoy some refreshments and meet fellow knitters. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
